Everton target Scott McTominay could really improve the Toffees, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

Jones can understand why they are interested in the Manchester United midfielder but thinks he will have more enticing offers this summer.

Everton transfer news — Scott McTominay

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is confident that McTominay is a player who Everton like.

Back in April, The Sun claimed that United had slapped a £50m price tag on the 26-year-old's head, but a report from Football Insider suggests that they are now looking for something closer to £20m.

He made 24 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring just one goal, as per Transfermarkt.

In the past, McTominay has been hailed as a "special character" by his former manager José Mourinho.

What has Dean Jones said about Scott McTominay and Everton?

Jones thinks Everton will struggle to lure McTominay to Goodison Park this summer but can see why they are targeting the Scotland international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, it's the sort of player that could benefit Everton, for sure. I think McTominay will probably have more enticing offers than Everton.

"I think that's probably going to be one of the issues, but I can absolutely see why Everton would have serious interest in McTominay and why they thought that might benefit them."

Who could Scott McTominay replace at Everton?

While McTominay could be arriving at Goodison Park, Amadou Onana could be departing. The 21-year-old only joined Everton last summer but has been attracting plenty of interest from other clubs.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are in discussions to sign Onana, who could cost them £55m.

Losing the Belgium international would be a huge setback for Sean Dyche. He was definitely one of the Toffees' better players during their difficult 2022/23 campaign.

As per WhoScored, Onana made 2.2 tackles per game, which was the third-highest average in his squad.

Speaking about the ex-Lille man last season, his former national team manager Roberto Martínez told HLN: "[He is] another unique profile. Someone with such physical presence and dynamism is needed, just think of [Marouane] Fellaini in 2018. He is also a leader on the pitch who has made strides in his career.

"From Germany to France and now the Premier League... He deserves this selection."

Losing Onana would be a blow for Everton, but signing McTominay would soften it. However, it looks like the Toffees will find bringing him to Goodison Park difficult.