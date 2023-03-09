Everton’s potential relegation from the Premier League could have a “huge knock-on effect” financially for the Goodison Park outfit, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche’s side currently occupy the final relegation spot, though it’s only goal difference that separates them from safety at the time of writing.

Everton news – Latest

Last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest was a marked improvement on Everton’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Arsenal in their previous game, but Dyche will have been frustrated at his side’s inability to secure all three points, having led on two occasions throughout the 90 minutes.

The result means that the Toffees find themselves in the relegation zone with 12 games of the season remaining, though just five points separate them from 12th-placed Crystal Palace, demonstrating how tight the bottom half of the table is.

With the club set to move into their new £500m Bramley-Moore dock stadium at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, the last thing the Merseyside outfit can afford is relegation from the Premier League and the loss of revenue that comes with it.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Dyche will “do enough” to keep the Toffees in the top flight come the end of the campaign.

And Brown believes that this is a must, given the huge impact relegation could have on the club in terms of revenue.

What has Brown said about Everton?

When speaking about the potential effects of relegation, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “At the same time, they’re trying to build a stadium. The drop in revenue that would occur from relegation would be so big and could have such a huge knock-on effect that you'd really worry for the future of the club.”

What next for Everton?

With relegation from the Premier League being the worst-case scenario, Dyche will be gearing up to do everything to avoid that in the remaining weeks of the season.

The Toffees welcome European-chasing Brentford to Goodison Park on Saturday before a trip to Stamford Bridge as they face Chelsea the following weekend, in what could prove to be two huge fixtures in both the short-term and long-term future of the club.

And with clashes against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth still to come, Dyche will feel confident that he can take enough points from the club’s fellow relegation rivals to secure their survival for another season.

However, it looks as though the Goodison faithful are in for another tense conclusion to the campaign in much the same manner as last term, and will be hoping for the same result when the curtain comes down on the current campaign in May.