Everton are not expected to change their stance on defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite takeover talks with The Friedkin Group ending.

Writing on X, BBC journalist Giulia Bould has revealed that ‘there won’t be a fire sale’ at Goodison Park after the recent news, as wider transfer plans ‘remain the same’.

Bould suggested that Everton are expecting incomings in the next 10 days – the Toffees have already confirmed the signings of striker Iliman Ndiaye and midfielder Tim Iroegbunam this summer.

On Friday, the Goodison Park outfit announced that no deal had been struck between The Friedkin Group and the club’s majority owner Farhad Moshiri.

For the second time in less than six months, Everton’s board have been unable to execute a sale after a deal with the US-based firm 777 Partners also fell through.

The Toffees explained that The Friedkin Group would remain a lender to the club as they were ‘proud to have played a key role in enabling the new stadium to be built’.

Fire Sale Unlikely at Everton

After talks with The Friedkin Group ended

Writing on X, Bould suggested Everton’s transfer plans remain the same despite talks with The Friedkin Group ending prematurely:

So far, the Toffees have been unwilling to drop their £70m valuation of Branthwaite, despite concrete interest from Premier League rivals, including Manchester United.

Everton have rejected United’s first two bids for the English defender, with the second reaching £50m, including add-ons.

Jarrad Branthwaite statistics per 90 minutes (2023-24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 Ball recoveries 5.23 Tackles 1.91 Interceptions 1.44 Pass completion percentage 79.8

The Merseyside outfit are now likely to cash in on their star midfielder Amadou Onana, who looks set to depart Goodison Park for Aston Villa in a deal worth £50m.

With their stance over Branthwaite unlikely to change, Man United have already shifted their focus onto other targets, including Lille’s Leny Yoro – the Red Devils confirmed his signing on a five-year deal earlier this week.

Everton ‘Reach Agreement’ for Lindstrom

Set to sign on loan

Everton and Napoli have reached an agreement over the signing of Jesper Lindstrom, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 24-year-old is set to join the Goodison Park outfit on a season-long loan with an option to buy – Lindstrom will be hoping to impress Sean Dyche after a disappointing spell in Italy.

In 29 appearances for Napoli across all competitions, the Denmark international failed to score or register an assist after his big-money switch from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

Last season, Lindstrom spent just 416 minutes on the pitch in Serie A as Napoli navigated through a difficult campaign, ending the season in 10th place after lifting the league title in 2023.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-07-24.