Everton midfielder Orel Mangala has been branded ‘too average defensively’ in Belgium’s 2-1 loss to France in the Nations League on Monday night.

The 26-year-old was given a second consecutive start in the middle of the park alongside Youri Tielemans and Charles De Ketelaere but failed to impress in the narrow home loss.

With two goals from Randal Kolo Muani making the difference for France in the Red Devils’ final test of the October international break, Belgium suffered their second defeat in Nations League Group A2 and remain on four points from the first four games.

Mangala, who had a rather tricky outing, received a 4/10 rating from Maxifoot after the match. The French outlet concluded it was a ‘poor’ game for the Everton midfielder, who was given only his second start since Belgium’s Euro 2024 opener against Slovakia.

The 26-year-old played 67 minutes on Monday night before Domenico Tedesco replaced him with Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx for the remainder of the contest.

Mangala Slammed After Belgium Loss

‘He was too average defensively’

French outlet Maxifoot branded Mangala’s showing on Monday as ‘poor’, giving him a 4/10 rating for his error-prone defensive display:

“A poor match for the Everton midfielder. He was too average defensively, being wiped out too easily despite the lack of initiatives from Les Bleus during the first half. “His only good action was this well-judged shift towards Castagne for the equalizing goal.”

Mangala has been emerging as a key player for Sean Dyche in recent weeks, starting in all three of Everton’s last Premier League games and helping the Toffees embark on a three-match unbeaten run.

Alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, the 26-year-old formed a solid duo in the middle of the park and will be hoping to bounce back from Belgium’s two losses when Everton’s season resumes on 19 October with a trip to Ipswich Town.

A summer arrival at Goodison Park, Mangala joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon, where he made 12 appearances in the French top-flight last season.

The holding midfielder only joined Lyon permanently in July from Nottingham Forest but shortly secured a return to the Premier League in a blue shirt.

Orel Mangala's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League Games 4 Starts 3 Pass accuracy % 88.1 Tackles per 90 2.14 Interceptions per 90 3.21 Minutes played 256

Everton ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Joyskim Dawa

Eyed by multiple Premier League clubs

Everton are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Steaua Bucharest defender Joyskim Dawa, with Leeds United and Fulham also interested, Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor has reported.

The 28-year-old faces no shortage of suitors after an impressive start to the season in Romania, where he has played a significant role in Steaua’s 100% start to their Europa League campaign.

According to Taylor, Dawa could be available for a bargain price in the January transfer window and has a release clause of just £4m in his current contract.

The nine-cap Cameroon international joined Steaua in the summer of 2022 and has previously represented sides in Portugal, Latvia, and Ukraine.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-10-24.