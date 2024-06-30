Highlights Reports claim Everton’s £70m asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite is considered ‘too expensive’ by Manchester United

The 22-year-old remains on the club’s list of targets but they are exploring other options

Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as a possible alternative and could be signed on more favourable terms

Manchester United deem Everton’s £70million asking price for defender Jarrad Branthwaite to be too high, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Manchester club are in the market for a defender this summer following the departure of Raphael Varane on a free transfer and amid the ongoing injury concerns for Lisandro Martinez. Erik ten Hag faces a significant task this summer to improve his playing squad and build on on last season’s disappointing eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Despite winning the FA Cup in May, it was a mediocre campaign for the Red Devils after finishing mid-table, having clinched a top four finish and Champions League football only the season prior.

United deem Branthwaite ‘too expensive’

He is under contract until 2027

Everton's Branthwaite is the player United have been most heavily linked with in recent weeks as they source defensive reinforcement. The England international signed from Carlisle in 2020 and has had loan spells in England and in the Netherlands.

Branthwaite, now 22, broke into the Everton first team at the start of last season and had an impressive campaign for the Toffees. His brilliant form earned him an England call-up earlier this year and he made his Three Lions debut this summer.

According to Romano, United remain interested in the central defender but the price-tag in excess of £70million placed on him by Everton is deemed too high for the Red Devils. Writing in his Daily Briefing, the journalist confirmed he remains on the list of targets, but United are now exploring other potential options.

Jarrd Branthwaite 2023/24 stats for Everton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 41 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 3,657

A previous report from Sky Sports confirms United’s interest in Branthwaite as they had an offer of £35million plus add-ons rejected by Everton earlier this month. The article claims the Toffees view Branthwaite as a key player in the squad and they intend to keep him this summer.

United ‘explore’ other options

A former player of Erik ten Hag is under consideration

According to Romano, one player now under consideration by United is Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The 24-year-old broke into Ajax’s first team under manager Ten Hag as a teenager and has since represented the likes of Juventus and Bayern.

Also in his Daily Briefing, the journalist named the Dutch defender as one to watch in United’s pursuit of a centre-back and he could be acquired on more favourable terms. He also didn’t rule out United exploring other options aside from Branthwaite and De Ligt.

On Saturday, Romano also reported United have gone as far as establishing contact with De Ligt’s camp and the player is open to a move despite the absence of Champions League football.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.