Iliman Ndiaye has been hailed as ‘the shining light’ of Everton's poor start to the season by BBC football pundit Troy Deeney, who lauded the Toffees forward after he scored his first-ever Premier League goal in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Sunday.

Deeney was full of praise for Ndiaye, who broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, tipping the 24-year-old to help steer Everton clear of relegation if he maintains his current form.

The Senegalese international’s efforts earned the Toffees their first point of the season at the King Power Stadium this weekend, after he fired the visitors into an early lead off the right post from Ashley Young’s precise pass.

After squandering chances to double their advantage over the next hour, Everton surrendered another first-half lead in the 73rd minute when Stephy Mavididi netted an equaliser, leaving both sides winless after five Premier League games.

Sean Dyche took a depleted side to Leicester on Saturday, with Vitalii Mykolenko, Idrissa Gueye, Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, and Armando Broja all absent for the 1-1 draw.

Deeney Says Iliman Ndiaye Has ‘No Fear’

Deeney, writing for the BBC, lauded Ndiaye’s performance in the 1-1 draw at Leicester and praised the 24-year-old’s hard work off the ball, as well as his fearless display on Sunday:

“The last three weeks, when Everton have been really poor, he's been the shining light. He looks like he's the one with no fear. “He works really hard off the ball and on it he adds a different dimension and quality that Everton didn't have. “They need to keep him fit if they hope to stay up. If he keeps playing well they'll have a chance.”

A summer arrival at Goodison Park, Ndiaye signed from Marseille for £15m and may well prove to be worth every penny after a promising start to life under Sean Dyche.

The 24-year-old returned to England after playing a key role in Sheffield United’s promotion push from the Championship in 2022/23, netting 14 goals and registering 11 assists under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Senegalese international was snapped up by Marseille last summer but struggled to recapture his Championship form in France, scoring three times in 30 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

Ndiaye will be hoping to continue his impressive displays in another crucial game for the Toffees next weekend, when Crystal Palace come to town for a vital encounter.

Ilimane Ndiaye Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals per 90 0.15 Minutes played 305

Everton ‘Pursuing Talks’ with Calvert-Lewin

Have not given up hope of retaining the star striker

Everton have not given up hope of tying down Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new deal at Goodison Park and are working behind the scenes to extend the Englishman’s expiring contract, according to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees remain keen on retaining their star striker, months after he rejected their initial offer to sign a new agreement with the Merseyside outfit.

Calvert-Lewin, who has less than a year left on his contract, has contributed to three of Everton’s five Premier League goals this season.

