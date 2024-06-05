Highlights Everton may have to sell top talents like Amadou Onana to fund other transfers this summer.

Onana has attracted interest from clubs like Barcelona, Man United, and Arsenal.

Romano suggests Everton's decision on price tags will determine transfer move options.

Everton will be bracing themselves for huge bids from Europe's elite clubs for some of their top talents in Amadou Onana, Jarrad Branthwaite and perhaps even Jordan Pickford this summer, as the Toffees prepare to use the money to strengthen in other areas of need - and that could see a move for the Belgian midfielder, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Onana is 'on the list' of many clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees avoided getting into a relegation battle despite an eight-point deduction for breaching FFP rules, but to stave away from more trouble with the Premier League, they will be best served selling one of their top stars. Onana and Branthwaite generally hold the most value in terms of transfer fee, and so prior to June 30, they could be forced to sell one of their star assets - with Onana fielding interest from across Europe, including from Spanish giants Barcelona whilst Xavi was manager.

Amadou Onana: Transfer Latest

The Belgian has been impressive at Goodison Park

Onana has long been linked with a move away from Goodison Park despite only joining two years ago. Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been touted to move for his services, though any potential deal has yet to even come close to fruition.

And despite a fee of £60million being bandied about alongside the Toffees being financially hard up, this summer seems most likely to fashion a move for any interested side.

Amadou Onana's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.4 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.71 =9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/06/2024

Arsenal have seen Onana as someone who can play alongside Declan Rice to mop up attacks with his physicality, tackling ability and ability to drive from deep providing the perfect foil for his prospective midfield partner - though United could bring in someone of his ilk to replace Casemiro who seems destined to depart Old Trafford.

Romano: Onana on List of "Many Clubs"

The 22-year-old is a sought-after star

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Onana had been on Barcelona's shortlist whilst Xavi was manager - though with Hansi Flick replacing him at the helm that could change which would see other clubs on the list. He stated:

"He's also a player that Barcelona appreciated when Xavi was the manager. Let's see what they will decide to do now with a new coach, like Hansi Flick. "Onana is on the list of many clubs, and I think it will really depend on the price tag, because Everton will have to communicate price tags of their players like [Amadou] Onana or also [Jarrad] Branthwaite. "They have to decide how much they want to get if they will sell these players, and so at that point, we will understand which clubs will really attack the situation."

Onana Wants Exit in Summer Window

The Belgian has spoken of his desire to play at the top level

Onana himself admitted that he sees himself at the highest level of football in the Champions League, which could impact his Everton future and of course, rule out moves to some clubs such as Manchester United. He said:

“In previous tournaments you have seen that the players who did well take the step higher to the top clubs. That's something I'm striving for. I feel like showing myself at the European summit. This European Championship is the stage:

Arsenal do seem the perfect club for him to join, thanks to Rice's attacking nature taking many by surprise with his efforts in the final third - but whether they will stump up the money is another debate.

Related Everton ‘Confident’ of Securing New James Garner Contract The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season under Sean Dyche and has attracted transfer interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.