Torino are preparing to table a loan bid for Everton striker Beto, with the Toffees insistent that they want a permanent departure for the player, according to TuttoSport.

Beto has struggled for minutes at Goodison Park this season, starting just one Premier League game all campaign. The Guinea-Bissua international is said to be frustrated by this limited role, and is 'pushing to leave' and to return to Italy, where he previously plied his trade for Udinese.

Everton are looking to earn more than €20 million for the number nine, although the most interested party, Torino, are only interested in taking the player to Turin temporarily. The Italian outfit are set to offer a lucrative loan fee worth around €4 million, and are willing to cover the entirety of Beto's purported £50,000 a week wages.

Torino Preparing Loan Offer for Beto

The player wants out

After netting ten Serie A goals for Udinese in the 2022/23 season, Everton opted to splash £25.75 million on Beto in the summer of 2023. Brought in to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the 26-year-old has consistently played second fiddle to the Englishman, starting just ten Premier League games since his arrival on Merseyside.

Scoring six goals in 49 appearances in total for the north-west club, he's certainly not made a case for being deployed over Calvert-Lewin on a frequent basis. Everton are understood to be targeting Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze as their first addition under new ownership group Friedkin, which would leave Beto surplus to requirements.

Torino have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign the outcasted striker, with TuttoSport reporting that Il Toro are prepared to acquire him on loan until the end of the season. The outlet suggests that the Serie A side aren't interested in a permanent deal at the moment, but Everton are insistent that an obligation clause is included in any arrangement.

It's said that negotiations are in their infancy and that Beto's desire to leave could help facilitate a deal more suited to Torino.

Meanwhile, another Italian club are targeting Everton's other first team striker. Fiorentina want to sign Calvert-Lewin in January, meaning Sean Dyche may be left with a depleted attacking cohort in his squad.

Beto's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Starts 9 Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.97 Expected Goals Per 90 0.64

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024