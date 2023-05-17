Arsenal Women’s fans were left distraught after Lia Wälti was brought down by Everton’s Aggie Beever-Jones during a Women’s Super League clash.

This evening (17 May), Arsenal travelled to Walton Hall Park to take on Brian Sorensen’s Everton.

Jonas Eidevall’s side opened the proceedings in the 29th minute, as Caitlin Foord popped a shot into the bottom left corner.

Their second came four minutes later, with a Katie McCabe strike from just outside of the box.

Manchester United loanee Emily Ramsey was beaten for a second time by Australia’s Foord and Lotte Wubben-Moy to make it 4-1.

In the 47th minute, Switzerland international Walti was taken down by Beever-Jones in a brutal tackle.

Following the takedown, the 19-year-old forward was pushed by Arsenal captain, McCabe and fellow goalscorer Wubben-Moy.

Lia Walti stayed down and was given oxygen during Everton vs Arsenal clash. Credit: Reuters

The fielded Arsenal players then surrounded Wälti, who stayed down and was given oxygen by medical staff.

Jen Beattie was seen pointing a finger in the Beever-Jones's face before the officiating WSL referee rescinded her yellow card and showed the Everton player an immediate red card.

Beever-Jones was visibly upset when she was escorted down the Walton Hall Park tunnel.

Meanwhile, Wälti was stretchered off and quickly replaced by Danish international Kathrine Møller Kühl.

Video: Watch Aggie Beever-Jones's tackle on Lia Wälti

Arsenal's injury crisis continues

Following the sickening takedown, WSL fans have taken to Twitter to air their grievances and send their condolences to the injured 30-year-old.

Many Arsenal fans were also left devastated after witnessing yet another injury this season.

Strikers Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, England captain Leah Williamson and Austria’s Laura Wienroither are all currently out with torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

Other injuries in the Arsenal camp include Kim Little’s hamstring injury and Lina Hurtig’s ongoing issues.

Despite this, the Gunners remain on track to qualify for Champions League football next season.

They eventually defeated Everton 4-1 after Katja Snoeijs scored a consolation goal for the Toffees, remaining third in the WSL table with a three-point advantage over rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal's two remaining matches of the season are against title contenders Chelsea and Aston Villa.