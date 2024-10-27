Everton’s mixed start to the season continued on Saturday as they secured a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League, and winger Jack Harrison was among the under performers at Goodison Park.

After avoiding relegation last season, Sean Dyche’s side have secured nine points from nine games so far this term. They have won two, drawn three and lost four of their opening matches, which places them in the bottom half of the standings, and six points clear of the relegation places.

Harrison slammed for ‘ineffective’ performance

He played 68 of the 90 minutes on Saturday

All was quiet at Goodison Park until former Blue Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for Fulham just past the hour mark. It took until stoppage time, but Beto was able to secure a last-gasp equaliser to ensure the Toffees walked away with at least a point.

Among the lowest rated players from Saturday’s game was Harrison, who played 68 minutes before he was substituted for midfielder Jesper Lindstrom. Writing in his player ratings for Liverpool World, journalist Will Rooney slammed the 27-year-old for an ineffective display against Fulham:

“Had a couple of moments without really impacting the first half. Sliced an effort wide in the second period before unsurprisingly being subbed in the 68th minute. Ineffective. 4/10.”

Harrison spent time in the Liverpool and Manchester United youth academies before he moved to America as a youngster. He returned to England in 2018 and signed for Manchester City.

He didn’t make a single first team appearance, and had numerous loan spells before he signed for Leeds United on a permanent deal in 2021. Two years later, he signed for Everton on a two-year loan, and he has so far made just shy of 50 appearances for the Toffees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harrison is yet to score or assist in his 11 appearances across all competitions for Everton this season

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye was one of the better performers for Everton against Fulham, along with goalscorer Beto. However, James Tarkowski, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil also had quiet afternoons.

Everton have a crucial run of winning games coming up against Southampton, West Ham and Brentford. They will then face Manchester United away at the beginning of December before they host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 27/10/24).