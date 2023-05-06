Everton midfielder Tom Davies has never been able to hold down a regular starting spot at Goodison Park, says journalist Paul Brown.

The 24-year-old could soon have the chance to leave the Toffees and do that somewhere else, though.

Everton transfer news — Tom Davies

Last month, the Daily Mirror (via Goodison News) reported that Davies could depart Everton for free as his contract runs down.

Davies is into enter the final year of his existing deal, so a move this summer certainly looks possible.

As per Transfermarkt, the Englishman has only made four starts in the Premier League this season, so it's not a shock to hear that he could be departing Goodison Park.

Davies made his top-flight debut for Everton back in 2016 under former manager Roberto Martínez.

What has Paul Brown said about Tom Davies?

Brown says Davies has failed to nail down both a position and starting place during his time at Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Tom Davies has, I think, gone from one type of player to another. His role in the team slightly changed over the years, but wherever he fits in and whatever position he plays or whatever he's asked to do, he's never really been able to hold down a regular first-team place. And it doesn't really look like, at this stage of his career, that he is going to be able to do that."

Should Tom Davies leave Everton this summer?

The former England U21 international, who earns £39,000 a week at Goodison Park, according to Salary Sport, may be reluctant to.

He's been at Everton his whole life, making well over 150 appearances for the Merseyside club (also via Transfermarkt). However, as Brown mentioned, especially of late, he's struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI.

Therefore, it's probably best for Davies to move on if he wants to become an automatic starter. Unless Sean Dyche's side get relegated, it doesn't look like that's going to happen at the Toffees.

As per FBref, Davies has ranked in the 91st percentile for blocks and the 85th for clearances among midfielders over the last year. He works hard on the pitch and is, of course, very familiar with the Premier League, so it's not hard to imagine him having options if he does decide to leave Everton at the end of the season when his contract expires.