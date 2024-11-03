Vitalii Mykolenko has been blamed for Everton's 1-0 loss to Southampton in a day to forget for the Ukrainian left-back at St Mary's. The Toffees suffered their fifth defeat of the season, dropping down to 16th in the Premier League table.

Scott Armstrong bagged the winner in the 85th minute, as the Saints finally got their first three points of the campaign. It was a frustrating afternoon for Sean Dyche's men, whose five-game unbeaten streak came to an end.

Mykolenko's outing left much to be admired as he was caught sleeping during Armstrong's goal and lost possession 12 times at St Mary's. That wasn't the only disappointing aspect of the Ukraine international's showing, according to Chris Beesley of the Liverpool Echo who gave a grim verdict with a low rating of 4:

Went AWOL for the goal, he’d been an accident waiting to happen all day and is still not back to his best, having his hands full trying to deal with the threat of Armstrong and Southampton’s other forward runners with some of his positioning well off.

Mykolenko has made the left-back position his own under Dyche, with one goal in nine games across competitions this season. His manager views him as 'an old-fashioned left-back,' and he's usually on song defensively, but that wasn't the case against the Saints.

The Ukrainian, signed from Dynamo Kyiv two years ago, fared well out of possession, winning all four of his ground duels. Yet, he wasn't so tidy on the ball, completing 22 of 29 passes with an accuracy of 76%. He was also toothless aerially, unable to win either aerial duels.

The Toffees need their defenders to be reliable and creative as they look to break forward, especially using the wide areas to cause problems. Mykolenko faltered creatively, finding his man with just one of five crossing attempts and one of seven long ball attempts.

Vitaly Mykolenko stats vs Southampton Stats Figures Ground Duels (won) 4/4 Aerial Duels (won) 0/2 Tackles 3 Possession Lost 12 Crosses (acc.) 5 (1) Long Balls (acc.) 7 (1) Accurate Passes 22/29 (76%)

Everton will hope to bounce back against West Ham United next Saturday (November 9). Both sides have endured lacklustre seasons thus far. Mykolenko will need to be at his best, especially against the Hammers' Jarrod Bowen should the England international start, as he can be a nightmare to come up against.

Stats courtesy of SofaScore as of 03/11/2024.