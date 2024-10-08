Everton midfielder James Garner was hailed for a ‘superb’ performance in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday, despite playing the full 90 minutes out of position at right-back.

Writing for iNews, journalist Daniel Storey praised the Manchester United academy graduate for coping with both Magpies attackers Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes on the right, as well as for his contributions going forward.

Garner’s cross in the first half found Abdoulaye Doucoure in the box, who struck well, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside in what was a busy evening for the VAR booth at Stockley Park.

Anthony Gordon’s missed penalty saw the Toffees hold out for a hard-fought point at home, giving manager Sean Dyche an opportunity to praise Garner after the game for his ‘terrific’ outing.

The 23-year-old made his third start of the Premier League season, all at right-back, and completed 90 minutes for the second time, having previously played the full match in the 1-1 contest against Leicester City.

With both Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson out and Ashley Young struggling for form, Garner may well see further opportunities to impress on the right side of Dyche’s backline after the international break.

James Garner Praised After Newcastle Draw

‘Managers adore players like him’

Storey, writing for iNews, was full of praise for Garner after the 0-0 draw against Newcastle, suggesting his versatility as a midfielder helped him in his new role at right-back:

“James Garner is a central midfielder by design, one who likes to hassle without the ball but then carry it forward and play passes between the lines. His versatility as a midfielder makes him a candidate to play out of position, but it is still a big ask. “Garner was superb against Newcastle, considering. He had Harvey Barnes as his direct opponent, but Anthony Gordon also likes to drift out left and create an overlap. “Not only was Garner able to cope with that threat, being more physical than his frame might suggest, he also aimed to push forward and provided one superb cross for Abdoulaye Doucoure, the goal ruled out for offside. Managers adore players like him.”

The former Man United ace has endured a difficult pre-season at Everton, having picked up an injury in the summer and sitting out the first three games of the Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old has featured in all but one top-flight game under Dyche last term, amassing 3,005 minutes of action and contributing to three goals in the process.

This summer, reports indicated Everton were preparing a new contract proposal for Garner, whose current deal is set to expire in less than 24 months, in June 2026.

James Garner Everton Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Total Club rank Games 37 3rd Tackles 83 1st Shot-creating actions 98 2nd Interceptions 45 3rd

Branthwaite and Liverpool Latest

Reds yet to make an approach

Suggestions that Liverpool have entered the race to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite are ‘premature’, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Premier League insider suggests the Reds are yet to make ‘any kind of meaningful approach’ to Everton for the 22-year-old defender, despite reports claiming the Anfield hierarchy are pondering a move in 2025 for the highly rated centre-back.

Branthwaite was top of Man United’s shortlist this summer, before the Red Devils saw both offers rebuffed by Everton, who held firm to the Englishman’s valuation of £70 million-plus.

