Everton winger Demarai Gray will probably leave Goodison Park this summer if a good offer arrives for him, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why.

The 27-year-old has recently been linked with a move away from the Toffees.

Everton transfer news — Demarai Gray

Last week, transfer insider Dean Jones informed GIVEMESPORT that Gray has been offered out to other clubs.

Regarding where he could end up, then, Selhurst Park appears to be a potential destination for him. According to the MailOnline, Crystal Palace are interested in the Jamaica international.

The outlet claims that sides from the Saudi Pro League are also keen on Gray and that he could cost around £12m this window.

Last season, he made 33 appearances in the Premier League and scored four goals, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Paul Brown said about Demarai Gray and Everton?

Brown says Everton's need to raise funds could see them sell Gray before the transfer market closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think if a decent offer comes in, he probably will go just because Everton need to bring some money in. I don't think Gray is ever likely to be a key player for Sean Dyche. He fell out of the picture a little bit I felt at the end of last season."

What next for Everton?

While Everton could get rid of players, such as Gray, they will also be looking to add to their squad while the transfer window is still open.

The Toffees recently confirmed the loan signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma to strengthen their attack but are unlikely to be done there. According to Football Insider, they are in talks with Leeds United to buy Wilfried Gnonto, who is expected to leave Elland Road in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, another report from the MailOnline claims that Everton are holding discussions with Almeria about a potential deal for El Bilal Toure.

Dyche's desire to improve his frontline should not shock anyone, with his side not scoring enough goals in the previous campaign. As shown on WhoScored, they found the back of the net just 18 times in the Premier League, which was one of the worst records in the division.

Ultimately, it is something that Everton need to address if they want to avoid another relegation battle. They have signed Danjuma to help them there, while Ashley Young's versatility will aid them in other areas, but that is probably not enough.

It is why it is so important that the Toffees continue to make more additions before the transfer market slams shut in September. Their financial issues mean they cannot spend too much money and could force them into selling players already on their books like Gray.

Conditions at Goodison Park right now, simply put, are not ideal. But Everton have a brilliant coach in Dyche at the helm and he has already shown that he can guide them to safety.