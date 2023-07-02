Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is "very happy" at Goodison Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Toffees, but Jones does not think he will leave Merseyside this summer.

Everton transfer news — Amadou Onana

According to The Sun, West Ham United are interested in signing Onana as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

In terms of how much he could cost, the same outlet claims that Everton could demand up to £50m for the Belgium international.

Selling him for that price would see the Toffees make a hefty profit on Onana, having bought the player from Ligue 1 side Lille for £33m last summer, as reported by BBC Sport.

He currently earns £100,000 a week at Goodison Park, according to Spotrac.

What has Dean Jones said about Amadou Onana and Everton?

Jones doubts Onana will depart Everton in this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There are so many rumours around Onana at the moment and the message always comes back that he's very happy at Everton. And unless it's an unbelievable bid or he throws his toys out the pram, he's probably not going to be leaving."

Would Amadou Onana staying at Goodison Park be good news for Everton?

Absolutely. He really impressed in his debut season in the Premier League last term and was one of the Merseyside club's best players.

As per WhoScored, Onana made 2.2 tackles per game. Only Idrissa Gueye (2.9) and Nathan Patterson (2.6) recorded a higher average than the former Lille man in Sean Dyche's squad.

Being able to win the ball back, it is no surprise that West Ham view Onana as someone who can come in and help fill the void that Rice will leave once he departs the London Stadium.

"He has the physicality and the presence of a player Everton fans know very well — a Marouane Fellaini type," ex-Belgium manager Roberto Martínez told Sky Sports last August.

"I can understand the excitement around Everton. This is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this time."

All things considered, then, it would be quite a blow if Everton lost Onana to West Ham or another team this summer.

Fortunately for Dyche, though, it looks like the Premier League outfit have a great chance of keeping Onana, who seems content with life at Goodison Park.