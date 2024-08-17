Everton are set to step up their interest in Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove before the transfer deadline to beat Fulham to his signature, according to reports in Italy.

The Toffees are in the market for midfield reinforcement this summer following the departure of Amadou Onana in a big money move to Premier League rivals Aston Villa. Ben Godfrey, Lewis Dobbin and Andre Gomes are among the other players to exit Goodison Park.

In terms of incomings, Sean Dyche has made just a handful of signings so far. They have signed 21-year-old midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Villa, while Jesper Lindstrom also arrived on loan from Italian side Napoli.

He is under contract until 2028

Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Roma’s Bove this summer, if reports in Italy are anything to go by. Outlet Gazzetta dello Sport [via SportWitness] claims the Merseyside club have intensified their efforts to sign the midfielder and are eager to wrap up a deal quickly.

It has been suggested Roma value the 22-year-old at around €15million, and while Everton appear to have stepped up their efforts to sign him, they still face competition from the likes of Fiorentina and Fulham. The Blues had been linked with Bove earlier in the transfer window, but reports have emerged once again in recent days.

Bove is a product of Roma’s academy, and he made his first team professional debut back in 2021, in a 5-0 league win against Crotone. He has gone on to make over 90 senior appearances, and scored four goals in that time and earned rave reviews from Jose Mourinho during their time together in the Italian capital.

Edoardo Bove 2023/24 stats for Roma in all competitions Stat: Appearances 45 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,627

The midfielder signed a long-term contract extension with Roma in December last year, meaning his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2028. At a national level, he has represented Italy at various youth levels, but is yet to make his debut for the senior team.

Everton ‘prepare offer’ for Premier League striker

Eddie Nketiah could depart Arsenal this summer

Elsewhere, it has been reported Everton may also be looking to bolster their attacking ranks before the transfer deadline. Football Insider claim the Toffees are preparing an offer for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, who is expected to depart the Emirates this summer.

Nketiah had been linked with a move to Bournemouth, following the sale of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham, but they instead opted to sign Evanilson in a club-record deal from Porto. The article suggests a move will likely depend on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future at Everton, after he was linked with a move away, but a loan offer for Nketiah is being readied should he move on.

The 25-year-old Arsenal forward began his youth career at Chelsea, before he made the switch to the Gunners’ academy in 2015. Nketiah made his senior Arsenal debut in a Europa League game back in 2017, and he later spent the first half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Leeds United.

Nketiah has made 168 senior appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, and scored 38 goals. He is under contract until 2027, but having only started 10 Premier League games last term, his future at the Emirates has been thrown into question this summer.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.