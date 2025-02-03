Everton have wrapped up a deal for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz and remain in the market for another striker, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Toffees are looking to boost their squad to improve their chances of Premier League survival, albeit three consecutive wins have now taken them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Parent club Flamengo actually announced the Argentine's loan move to Goodison Park last week. With no official announcement from Everton yet, Bailey has provided an update by claiming the deal is done - and further revealed that the Merseysiders could sign a striker.

Journalist Bailey told his followers on X:

"Told that Everton's move for Carlos Alcaraz is done - he moves back to England on-loan from Flamengo which includes an obligation if he plays a certain amount of games. Everton also still in the market for another striker."

Alcaraz will indeed be undergoing his second stint in English football, having previously signed for Southampton. He impressed enough to earn a loan move to Juventus, but then went on to sign for Flamengo last summer.

Everton's interest in a striker, meanwhile, no doubt relates to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's latest injury. He could be sidelined until March, but based on his prior injury history, it would be unwise to assume there won't be any further complications.

Stand-in striker Beto scored twice in a 4-0 demolition of Leicester City on Saturday and Armando Broja is on the books at Everton as well, having been loaned from Chelsea during the summer.

Nonetheless, Moyes appears keen to bring in another option before tonight's 11pm cutoff.