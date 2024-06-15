Highlights Everton seeks new striker in Broja amid financial uncertainty & potential Calvert-Lewin exit.

Broja eyed as a proven goalscorer option, but Everton must sell before securing deal.

Interest in young defender Branthwaite, with Everton firm in stance despite Man Utd offer.

Everton are looking to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window with talks ongoing over a deal for Chelsea's Armando Broja, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, though Sean Dyche and his entourage’s pursuit could depend on whether they are able to offload a big-money star beforehand in order to fund a deal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the Merseyside-based outfit’s primary source of goals for some time and notched a tally of seven goals and two assists in 32 Premier League outings last time out. Overall, the 11-cap Englishman has plundered 68 strikes in 247 appearances for the Toffees, but this season could mark a changing of the guard at the top of the tree.

Everton Latest: Striker Search

Calvert-Lewin attracting interest

According to The Athletic, however, the Toffees’ financial uncertainty is dampening their long-term planning in terms of new incomings, which includes a new frontman, especially with the aforementioned Calvert-Lewin’s future being up in the air.

Broja of Chelsea has emerged as a potential addition, per talkSPORT, who suggest that discussions over a £30 million deal are taking place as they look to strengthen their forward line in the coming months.

Other than Calvert-Lewin, Everton depended on £25.75 million-worth Beto for goals in 2023/24, but the Portuguese has failed to set the English top flight alight since his arrival in August 2023, scoring just six goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea, who themselves are looking for a new marksman, have previously eyed a move for Everton’s Calvert-Lewin, while Newcastle United have also been reported as huge admirers of the gangly centre forward, which could leave Dyche and Co in a sticky situation over the summer.

Jacobs: Everton Want Goalscorer, Broja Linked

Everton need big sale first

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has suggested that Everton are looking to bring in a proven goalscorer, while Chelsea’s Broja - who was described as a "dangerous" attacker by former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl - has been contacted in a bid to win the race for his services. The problem with snaring a new centre forward is, however, that Everton are required to sell a big-money star before being able to muster the funds with Jacobs previously telling GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea value the Albanian at around £35m.

That is, of course, alongside their turbulent ownership situation, which could dampen their ability to make moves in the summer months. Suggesting the club's need for a fresh addition to their front line will be boosted tenfold should Calvert-Lewin pack his bags and leave this summer, Jacobs said:

“If they do move, the expectation is that they will try and bring in a goalscorer and they're in dialogue with Chelsea over Amando Broja. The challenge is obviously that they need a big outgoing first and maybe for their ownership situation to be clearer, if not entirely resolved, before they can move. "But Everton would like a forward, and then that may be even more urgent if Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the big sale they lose.”

Branthwaite ‘Open’ to Old Trafford Move

Everton remain firm in their stance

In terms of outgoings for Everton, the interest in young defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a cause for concern for those in the Goodison Park echo chamber. From Manchester United’s perspective, the former Carlisle United man is their main defensive target, and they are looking to wrap up a deal before July.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS-led team are reluctant to give in to Everton’s hefty demands. That said, Dean Jones, writing in a GMS column, reported that Branthwaite is 'open' to a move to Old Trafford, though Everton remaining firm in their stance that they'd like to retain his services beyond the summer transfer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite played the second-most Premier League minutes of any outfield Everton player in 2023/24 - 3,117.

The Everton star has been a revelation in the heart of the defence next to compatriot James Tarkowksi since returning from his loan spell in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven. Branthwaite, 21, became a mainstay in Dyche’s plans throughout 2023/24 and, as a result, the club and its chiefs are unwilling to let him go for less than what they believe he is worth.