Highlights Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal for Dewsbury-Hall but are expected to sell players in a bid to raise funds

Armando Broja is among the fringe players at Stamford Bridge most likely to depart this summer

Everton are keen on Broja but face competition from other clubs

Everton are ‘strong contenders’ to sign forward Armando Broja from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall worth £30million, and they have been one of the more active clubs in the early weeks of the transfer window. However, they are still hoping to raise funds through player sales this summer and Broja is among the names most likely to depart.

Everton, on the other hand, are hoping to build on what was a whirlwind season last term. Amid two points deductions, Sean Dyche’s men were able to avoid relegation for a third consecutive season after finding themselves in the drop zone for large spells of the campaign.

Everton Keen on Chelsea Forward Broja

The forward is under contract until 2027

Despite signing a long-term deal in 2022 to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2027, Broja, who was described as a 'complete forward' by Jacek Kulig, has since struggled to nail down a starting spot at Chelsea. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and is likely to be one of the fringe players offloaded by the club this summer.

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea are hoping to raise funds with the sale of Broja. Everton have been named as strong contenders to land the Albania forward, but they face competition from other clubs.

Broja, who could cost the Toffees up to £35m, joined Chelsea as a youth player and had loan spells at Vitesse and Southampton before breaking into the first team two years ago. Although, despite Chelsea’s lack of a clinical and reliable striker, the forward hasn’t been able to nail down a starting place over the likes of Nicolas Jackson, which prompted the loan spell last term.

Armando Broja 2023/24 stats for Chelsea and Fulham in all competitions Stat: Appearances 27 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 793

Everton do have options in the forward areas, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently their first-choice striker. The Toffees also signed Portuguese star Beto 12 months ago to further strengthen in that area of the pitch. However, with uncertainty currently surrounding Calvert-Lewin’s future on Merseyside, Everton’s reported interest in Broja suggests they are preparing for all possibilities this summer. Iliman Ndiaye is another versatile option in attack, with the Toffees close to securing his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Everton Handed Jaden Philogene Blow

The winger is also wanted by Barcelona

Everton have been handed a significant blow in their pursuit of Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, according to reports. The Liverpool Echo reported this week that the Toffees are interested in the 22-year-old, but that was quickly followed by claims he is also wanted elsewhere.

Sky in Germany say Barcelona have concrete interest in the former Aston Villa man and have submitted an official offer to Championship club Hull. The report claims they have mooted a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €20-23million, dependent on certain conditions being met.

Philogene played 32 times for Hull in the Championship last term and scored 12 goals in that time. He also registered six assists, which is impressive given he missed a significant period of the season over Christmas and New Year with a knee injury.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.