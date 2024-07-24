Highlights Hellas Verona have rejected Everton’s offer to sign defender Jackson Tchatchoua

Hellas Verona have rejected Everton’s initial offer to sign defender Jackson Tchatchoua, according to Tutto Mercato.

The Toffees’ first bid of £6.7m plus £1.7m in add-ons was reportedly deemed not significant enough by the Serie A side, who have sent a counter offer worth around £10m.

Verona are looking to make an outstanding profit on Tchatchoua, who signed on a permanent deal for just £2.5m earlier this month.

The right-back is being eyed by several clubs around England this summer, with West Ham also keen on the defender as they look to bring in a backup for Vladimir Coufal.

Everton, meanwhile, are also expected to resolve their right-back situation this summer, after the likes of Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson and Ashley Young struggled to impress in recent months.

Tchatchoua has been subject to huge interest this summer after his impressive season at Verona – the 22-year-old showed signs of promise in his debut Serie A campaign and could welcome another new career challenge soon.

The Toffees’ Tchatchoua Bid Rejected

Verona holding out for £10m

Hellas Verona, who rejected Everton’s initial bid for Tchatchoua, decided to activate the option to buy included in his loan deal earlier this summer.

The Serie A side were impressed with the Cameroonian’s performances and went ahead with signing him on a permanent deal from Belgian side Royal Charleroi SC.

The 22-year-old helped Verona finish mid-table in Serie A last season as the club ended their campaign 13th, with Tchatchoua assisting two goals in 26 appearances.

The versatile defender can be utilised in multiple areas across the right side of the pitch and has a plethora of attributes going forward.

Jackson Tchatchoua's Hellas Verona Stats (2023-24 Serie A) Games 26 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 2.03 Interceptions per 90 1.20 Pass completion 75.6%

Despite being handed a three-year deal by Verona, the right-back could soon be on the move again as Everton eye a bargain deal for the 22-year-old.

The Toffees are expected to remain busy in the transfer market, despite takeover talks with The Friedkin Group ending, as they are expected to avoid ‘a fire sale’ before the transfer window shuts.

Everton ‘Agree Deal’ for Jesper Lindstrom

Set to join on a season-long loan

Everton and Napoli have reached an agreement over attacker Jesper Lindstrom’s signing on loan, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Toffees are expected to finalise the signing of the Denmark international soon, who would be joining on a temporary deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Lindstrom will be looking to revive his career at Goodison Park after a disappointing start to life in Italy – in his first season with Napoli, the 24-year-old failed to score or assist.

The versatile midfielder could soon become Everton’s third summer signing after striker Iliman Ndiaye and midfielder Tim Iroegbunam’s arrivals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.