Highlights Everton will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye for their upcoming Premier League trip to Burnley.

The duo both picked up their fifth yellow cards of the 2023/24 season in a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, resulting in a one match suspension.

Sean Dyche must consider whether to sell Ben Godfrey in January, with Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to be interested in the defender.

Everton have been dealt a blow with Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye’s suspensions following their recent 2-0 victory over Chelsea on 10th December, as journalist Paul Brown considers how the Goodison Park outfit could cope in their absence.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees side have been imperious in the early winter months despite receiving a ten-point deduction from the Premier League due to the club’s inability to comply with profit and sustainability regulations.

Everton had been sucked into a relegation battle following the loss of points but hope to run away from the chasing pack and quell any fears of a demotion to the Championship. The Merseyside outfit face a challenging December but will have every confidence that they can pick up a respectable points total heading into January.

Branthwaite and Gueye's absence concerns at Everton

Despite a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on 26th November, Everton have been in exceptional form since being handed a ten-point deduction by the Premier League. The Toffees went into their Goodison Park clash with Chelsea on 10th December having secured six points out of six with victories at Nottingham Forest and at home to Newcastle United. Therefore, it is no surprise that Everton comfortably dispatched Chelsea in a 2-0 win, with second-half goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin wrapping up the three points.

However, Gueye’s first-half booking meant he had picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension for their trip to Burnley on 16th December. The Senegal international was substituted at half-time after Dyche claimed he looked tired and fatigued. Meanwhile, Branthwaite also picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Goodison Park, meaning Dyche will be without two key men for the trip to his former club.

TEAMtalk has recently reported that the centre-back has risen to the top of Manchester United’s transfer shortlist. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th December) that Everton should demand £50m as a starting point for Branthwaite in the winter transfer window. However, Dyche must consider who will replace Branthwaite and Gueye for their clash at Burnley, with the £115,000 per-week duo having played a crucial role in the Toffees’ recent run of form.

Jarrad Branthwaite - Premier League stats 23/24 (11-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.98 4th Yellow cards 5 =1st Aerial duels won per game 2.9 3rd Tackles per game 2.1 5th Interceptions per game 1.8 =1st Clearances per game 5.1 1st Long balls per game 1.9 5th Stats according to WhoScored

Paul Brown on Branthwaite and Gueye

Brown insists that Everton have proved in the past they can cope without Gueye and hasn’t expressed too much concern over the midfielder’s absence. The journalist claims that Branthwaite is “more important to the team” and could see Michael Keane replacing him at Burnley. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“It is a blow. Everton have shown they can cope without Gueye, when it comes to it, I think Branthwaite is more important to the team. If he's fit, you'd expect Michael Keane to come in, which might not be great news for his detractors at Everton. I still don't think he's a terrible defender, and Dyche clearly still believes in him, so I think he would be the natural replacement. I don't think Keane and Tarkowski are a bad partnership when they're on form and playing with confidence, so I don't have too many worries about that from Everton’s point of view. The back four can hold up if it stays focused enough.”

Everton’s financial situation means that their potential business during the 2024 winter transfer window is uncertain, as Dyche aims to continue his side’s recent form into the new year. According to Football Insider, the Toffees are prepared to green-light the sale of Ben Godfrey if Tottenham Hotspur make an approach for the centre-back in January.

The north London side have also shown an interest in Branthwaite as they consider bolstering their defensive options following injuries for Eric Dier and Micky van de Ven. However, the 21-year-old is seen as a critical player by Dyche, and the club are unwilling to sell despite their precarious financial situation.Godfrey has fallen out of favour during the 2023/24 season, making just one Premier League appearance in the late stages of Everton’s 2-2 draw at Sheffield United in September.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that Everton rejected Tottenham's offer to alter the terms of Dele Alli’s transfer to Goodison Park in January 2022. The midfielder last appeared for the Toffees in August 2022, being sent out on a season-long loan to Besiktas soon after. Dyche has confirmed that Dele is ‘back on the grass’ and is nearing a return to fitness after nursing a long-standing groin injury that has seen him absent from a football pitch since February 2023.