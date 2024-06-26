Highlights Everton are not interested in Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United will be forced to pay the asking price of Jarrad Branthwaite.

Red Devils are currently unwilling to pay Everton's asking price of £70m.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window, but the Liverpool Echo have ruled out any potential swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, with the Toffees having no interest in the duo.

The English centre-back has enjoyed a monumental rise since becoming a regular under Sean Dyche this season. His performances earned Branthwaite a call-up to the England squad just before Euro 2024, and he's now attracting interest from all around Europe.

The Red Devils have already made a move to secure his signature, but the Toffees have stood firm on their valuation so far.

Everton Rule Out Potential Swap Deal

Man Utd will have to pay the price

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Everton have no interest in Manchester United duo Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof. With the Red Devils looking to thrash out a deal to bring Branthwaite to Old Trafford, they will be unable to use the aforementioned defenders as makeweights in a potential transfer.

Branthwaite's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 35 Goals 3 Tackles Per 90 1.91 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 Clearances Per 90 4.71 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72

This comes shortly after HITC had claimed that Everton were considering a move for both Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka. There was no mention of a swap deal, but it seems that wouldn't be of interest to the Merseyside club with both players not being considered according to the Echo.

It's a fresh blow for United after their £35m bid for Branthwaite was rejected. Everton are looking for around £70m, which the Red Devils aren't willing to pay, so not being able to use some of their fringe stars to sweeten a deal means they will be forced to meet the asking price or move on.

Branthwaite appears to be one of United's main targets considering they have already made an offer to secure his signature in the summer transfer window, but Everton don't appear willing to be bullied in negotiations. The former PSV Eindhoven loanee has already made a huge impact at Goodison Park, and at the age of 21, his value is only going to rise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite made his first England cap against Bosnia earlier in June but wasn't called up to the EURO 2024 squad.

Related Everton Look at 'Complete' Star as Calvert-Lewin Replacement Everton could see Dominic Calvert-Lewin depart for Newcastle and that may see them plot a move for Armando Broja in the process

Everton Have Deal in Place for Iliman Ndiaye

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news

Everton have reached an agreement to sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on a five-year contract for €18.5 million plus €1.5 million in add-ons, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Despite interest from other Premier League clubs, Ndiaye chose Everton. The Senegalese attacker hasn't enjoyed the best of times at Marseille since his move last summer.

A return to England could be what he needs after an impressive spell with Sheffield United before departing for France.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/06/2024