Highlights Everton have tabled a £24million bid for Barcelona sensation Vitor Roque

Toffees aim to strengthen attack amid question marks over Calvert-Lewin and Beto's future.

Barcelona rejects offer immediately but Blues still keen.

Everton have tabled a £24million bid for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Toffees are keen to bolster their attacking options before the transfer deadline as Sean Dyche looks to avoid another relegation battle after keeping the team in the Premier League last season despite an eight-point deduction.

With question marks surrounding the future of strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, the Blues are looking at potential options and the Brazilian sensation has emerged as a target.

Everton Table Bid for Vitor Roque

Barcelona reject offer but set asking price

According to Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg via his personal X account, Everton are continuing to explore a deal for the teenager with his future at the Camp Nou currently in question.

Barcelona immediately rejected the offer which was worth €25million plus a further €3million in add-ons, and have told Everton that they want between €30-35million to let the 19-year-old leave the club.

Sporting director Deco remains in talks with the Goodison Park outfit about a deal, with the La Liga giants keen to let Roque move on despite a big investment last season to bring him from Brazil as he currently sits way down the pecking order of Hansi Flick's team.

Vitor Roque La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Games 2(12) Minutes 328 Goals 2 Assists 0

Roque arrived from Atletico Paranaense with a huge reputation of being the next big thing from Brazil, with scout Jacek Kulig describing the forward as "truly magnificent" despite his age. But it hasn't worked out for him at the Camp Nou and an exit now looks inevitable.

Everton have already re-signed Jack Harrison on another loan from Leeds United, while also adding Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom to their options from Marseille and Napoli respectively.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Barcelona paid €40million to sign Vitor Roque last summer, but he featured for just 328 minutes in La Liga after arriving in January.

Kalvin Phillips Could Move to Goodison Park

Toffees interested in a loan move

While the club have been busy in the transfer market this summer to strengthen the squad, Everton are still keen to bring in more players before the August 30th deadline.

One key area to strengthen is central midfield after the deprture of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50million, and England international Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a target to join on loan.

The midfielder has been non-existent for Manchester City since moving there two summers ago from Leeds, and has struggled during pre-season after a horrible loan at West Ham in the second half of last season also.

But Dyche is keen to give him a fresh start, and the two clubs could agree on a loan move towards the end of the window although Man City would prefer a permanent sale.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.