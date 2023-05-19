Everton fans may be feeling cautious about 777 Partners potentially taking over at Goodison Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Many Evertonians have been wishing for a takeover, but it certainly has to be the right group.

Everton news - Investment

With Everton struggling on and off the pitch at the moment, there have been calls for the board at Goodison Park to leave their positions.

As per The Guardian, banners have been displayed by Everton fans during their protests asking individual members of the club to depart, including Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri.

The Toffees are embroiled in a relegation battle for the second season in a row, so it's understandable why the fans are protesting and asking for change within the club.

A club the size of Everton shouldn't be in the position they are, considering they've been in the top flight for 120 years out of the last 124.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, 777 Partners are close to completing a deal to buy Everton for a fee of around £600m.

The report adds that a deal could even be completed as soon as next week.

What has Jones said about Everton?

Jones has suggested that Everton fans will be cautious about whether 777 Partners are the right group to take the club to the next level.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the top line you would look at instantly and think that could be a good thing in terms of investment. But, I'm not sure how much of it will actually play out to be true, and that's the one thing Everton fans will wonder.

"There seems to be a lot of caution around this right now - unclear whether the multi-club model in this instance is going to be a good route for them.

"I think fans just need to understand more about the objectives here and what the financial backing will truly be."

What's next for Everton?

After years of disappointment under Moshiri, Everton fans will only want their club to comfortably stay afloat for now.

The Merseyside club have gone from regularly competing for European places, to now facing the threat of relegation.

Everton have also been referred to an independent commission after breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules by the Premier League.

It's not just the results on the pitch which are disastrous, the financial side of the club is also in trouble.