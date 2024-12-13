The Friedkin Group have secured approval from the Premier League ahead of their prospective takeover of Everton, Sky Sports have revealed.

The American group agreed a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri's stake in the club earlier this year and have been undergoing a process to receive approval from the Premier League ever since, with a series of checks to ensure they pass the criteria to own a Premier League side.

That has now arrived and Friedkin Group are now expected to complete the takeover next week, becoming the tenth American owners of a Premier League club.

Writing on his personal X account, journalist Alan Myers said:

Friedkin Group already own Serie A giants AS Roma and Dan Friedkin is expected to come into Goodison Park with the idea of making big changes, which could lead to question marks around the future of manager Sean Dyche.

The Toffees have been battling against relegation in recent seasons with the former Burnley boss navigating them away from the drop on both occasions, despite an eight-point deduction last season for financial sanctions.

But this season the club are currently five points adrift of the relegation zone having played a game less than their rivals, despite going on a lengthy winless run earlier in the campaign.

Dyche's current contract at the club is due to expire at the end of the season and there has been speculation that Friedkin could look to bring in their own man to replace him and mark a new era at the club, with Everton set to move into their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium next season.

Sergio Conceicao is someone who has been linked with the role, while a return for David Moyes have also been mooted.