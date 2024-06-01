This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

777 Partners' proposed Everton takeover bid has fallen through after the American investment firm missed the deadline to complete their purchase of Farhad Moshiri's 94.1 per cent stake in the club. 777 was given until 5am BST on June 1st to complete the share purchase agreement but the deadline passed without resolution.

An Everton statement said: “The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club expired today. The club’s board of directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this. The club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the club’s future ownership.”

777 struck an agreement to buy Moshiri's shares in September 2023 and had initially hoped to complete a deal by the end of last year, but the deal was met with delays as 777 failed to meet the Premier League's required conditions of ownership.

The Premier League wrote to Everton and Moshiri in February to say that 777 must provide proof of funds by the end of May, but the chances of that happening appeared slim when, at the beginning of May, the Miami-based investment firm began cutting its costs with the help of finance restructuring experts.

The deadline to complete the share purchase agreement of Everton passed at midnight Eastern Time on May 31 (5am BST on June 1), leaving Everton and Moshiri to look for new buyers.

Everton have endured a difficult period on the pitch in recent years, having been involved in relegation battles in each of the last three seasons. There is widespread dissatisfaction among fans with Moshiri's ownership but supporters were not keen to see him sell the club to 777 due to concerns over their suitability.

Everton's fan advisory board (FAB) wrote to Moshiri in May to ask him to allow other bidders to be offered the opportunity to buy the club. The FAB statement said: “This ongoing confusion and lack of transparency cannot continue. Each party must recognise the role it is playing in sullying the reputation of one of the most storied clubs in English football history and appreciate that all the rumour and speculation is causing extremely high levels of anxiety and concern to the club’s greatest assets: their fans.

"Farhad Moshiri – recognise that now is the time for other bidders to be offered the opportunity to acquire Everton Football Club. 777 – recognise that your inability to bring the funding necessary to consummate the original deal and the growing reputational damage you are incurring with lawsuit after lawsuit makes you unsuitable owners of Everton Football Club."