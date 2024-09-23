Everton have officially reached an agreement with The Friedkin Group over the terms of a sale of Blue Heaven Holdings' majority stake in the club, according to an official statement.

Various outlets have also provided specific details on the takeover, including the reputable Paul Joyce and The Athletic. It's been a long drawn-out process for Evertonians to endure as they patiently wait for new owners, but looks as though we could be edging closer to the situation being solved.

The Friedkin Group previously pulled out of a deal to take over at Goodison Park, but they recently arrived back at the negotiating table with an agreement now reached.

Everton Release Friedking Group Statement

An agreement has been reached

Everton have released an official statement confirming that an agreement has been reached with The Friedkin Group. Speaking on the takeover, a spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said...

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Reporting on the matter, reliable journalist Joyce has confirmed that the agreement remains subject to approval from the Premier League, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Football Association, which could take around eight weeks. Joyce also adds that TFG provided around £200m in loans for working capital before a deal fell through two months ago.

A report from The Athletic has confirmed that Everton's external debt has now risen to around £600m, with £200m of that owed to The Friedkin Group. It's understood that TFG are worth an estimated £4.5bn.

There's still a process that has to take place before Everton fans can truly get excited about their future being secure, and they can't be blamed for being wary until then. The Toffees have been stung in the past with 777 Partners failing with an attempt to take over at Goodison Park and TFG initially pulling out of proceedings. With a state-of-the-art stadium close to being built, positive times should hopefully be just around the corner for Everton supporters.

What the Takeover Could Mean for Dyche

The Friedkin Group are ruthless

Although a takeover is positive news for Everton fans and the club, it might not be good news for manager Sean Dyche. The Toffees are struggling in the Premier League at the moment, and The Friedkin Group have shown in recent weeks that they are willing to be ruthless.

Sean Dyche's managerial record Sean Dyche Matches 543 Won 192 Drawn 147 Lost 204 Goals for 650 Goals against 722

Earlier this month, Roma confirmed that Daniele De Rossi had been relieved of his duties, despite the Italian side only playing four games this season. What makes it all the more ruthless is the fact that De Rossi was handed a three-year deal with the Serie A outfit back in June. The Friedkin Group clearly weren't happy with results and made a quick decision to pull the trigger.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/09/2024