Everton have now entered a period of exclusivity with Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor regarding a takeover at Goodison Park, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Toffees' takeover situation has been a long process since Farhad Moshiri decided to put the club up for sale, with no sign of an end in sight despite two periods of exclusivity being reached previously.

John Textor Signs Agreement With Moshiri

Dependent on Crystal Palace sale

Ornstein has confirmed that Textor has entered a period of exclusivity with Everton regarding a takeover, but any deal will depend on whether he can sell his shares in Crystal Palace...

"EXCL: John Textor has entered period of exclusivity to pursue Everton takeover. American businessman recently signed agreements with Farhad Moshiri + #EFC but completing deal depends on factors including sale of Crystal Palace stake."

Premier League rules forbid ownership of two clubs in the same division, so no takeover can be agreed until Textor sells his shares in Palace. The American businessman currently has a 45% stake in the Eagles, but he's actively seeking a buyer as it stands.

Everton's most expensive signings under Farhad Moshiri Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) £41.7m Richarlison (Watford) £33.1m Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) £29.8m Amadou Onana (Lille) £29.5m Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) £25.6m

Under the guidance of Moshiri, Everton have struggled financially, especially in the last few years, after blowing a hefty sum of money on players who often return little in sell-on value. It's driven the Toffees into a mess off the pitch, but Moshiri is now looking to sell the club.

The most recent proposed takeover of Everton was from the Friedkin Group, who also own Italian side Roma. Back in July, a deal fell through after the two parties agreed that it would be in their best interests to explore alternative options.

It's been a lengthy period of uncertainty for Everton supporters who will undoubtedly be desperate to have the takeover situation resolved. After multiple failed attempts, Everton need a takeover to happen sooner rather than later, especially with a new stadium around the corner.

Entering a new venue should be an exciting time for supporters, but the ongoing background noise will be putting a dampener on things at the moment.

Related Everton's Branthwaite Remains a 'Key Target' for Man Utd Despite the lack of clamour recently, Jarrad Branthwaite is still on Manchester United's summer shortlist.

Sean Dyche Says More Signings 'Unlikely'

Everton got plenty of business done early

Everton managed to get plenty of business done early in the summer transfer window, securing Jack Harrison on loan for another season after impressing last term. Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O'Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, and Tim Iroegbunam have also arrived through the door.

Speaking ahead of Everton's first Premier League fixture of the campaign, manager Sean Dyche suggested that any new additions were unlikely at this stage.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt