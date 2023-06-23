Everton are targeting Sheffield United's versatile forward Iliman Ndiaye, who journalist Dean Jones described to GIVEMESPORT as "really exciting".

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign with the Blades and was one of their most important players as they secured a return to the Premier League.

Everton latest news - Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye was excellent for Sheffield United in the Championship last season, netting 14 times and registering 11 assists in 48 appearances for the club, as per Transfermarkt.

His excellent performances earned him a spot in the Senegal squad for the Qatar World Cup, during which he helped his nation reach the knockout rounds of the competition before they were ultimately eliminated by England.

It is, therefore, no surprise that the 23-year-old is hugely admired at Bramall Lane, with Sheffield United legend, Brian Deane, saying: “I’ve been really impressed with this boy since I started seeing him play. I just feel he’s getting better and better and better.”

What has Dean Jones said about Iliman Ndiaye and Everton?

Jones revealed that he understands why the Toffees are targeting a player like Ndiaye, describing the forward as "really exciting".

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "It's a really exciting player to target. He's got great feet, close control, he can break really well, and I think what I like most about him is he really knows how to find spaces that open up a chance for him to shoot.

"I think Everton need to get smart in the market and I can totally understand why they would be looking towards this one."

What would Iliman Ndiaye bring to Goodison Park?

If he is able to replicate the form he displayed in the Championship, which is by no means an easy thing to do, then Ndiaye would provide a cutting-edge in the final third for Sean Dyche's side.

As well as being a goal threat, the 23-year-old also boasts incredible versatility. Dyche would have the option of deploying him in the number nine position, slightly deeper in the attacking midfield role, or even in a wide forward position on either flank.

With a clear injury record, as per Transfermakrt, Ndiaye also appears to be the type of robust player Dyche has become renowned for favouring over the years too.

The question remains, however, whether Everton would be willing to take a gamble on a young player who is wholly unproven in the Premier League.