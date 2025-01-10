Everton are planning to confirm David Moyes’ appointment as manager on Friday, following the Scotsman’s agreement to return to Goodison Park on a six-month deal, according to TBR Football.

The Toffees are reportedly set to make the announcement a day after their 2-0 win against Peterborough in the FA Cup third round, during which Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman oversaw first-team duties.

Moyes is now the leading candidate to replace Sean Dyche, who was dismissed as Everton manager on Thursday after less than two years in charge.

Dyche’s departure was confirmed just three hours before Everton’s clash with Peterborough, and four members of his coaching staff – Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer – have also left the club.

Everton May Announce Moyes on Friday

Following Sean Dyche’s sacking

According to TBR Football, Everton are aiming to finalise Moyes’ return before the weekend, with his first face-to-face meeting scheduled for Friday.

The 61-year-old manager, who was approached by Everton last year, has reportedly agreed to a comeback almost 12 years after departing Goodison Park for Manchester United.

Moyes, who managed Everton from 2002 until 2013, transformed the club from bottom-half strugglers to a consistently top-eight team, nearly breaking into the Champions League places in his final season in charge in 2013.

The 'incredible' Scotsman was most recently in charge of West Ham United, where he spent four-and-a-half years, secured two top-seven Premier League finishes and led the club to victory in the 2023 Conference League final.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League after 19 games, sitting just one point above the relegation zone with only three wins this season.

Amid their poor form, Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, reportedly held talks with Dyche earlier this week, with both sides agreeing it was time to part ways, leading to the Englishman’s sacking on Thursday.

David Moyes' West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored / conceded 365 / 320 Points per game 1.53

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.