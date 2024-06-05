Highlights Everton are 'confident' of renewing James Garner's contract amid Premier League interest.

Garner was crucial for Everton in avoiding relegation last season, impressing manager Sean Dyche.

Everton anticipate a bid from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, who is valued at £80m.

Everton are ‘confident’ of signing midfielder James Garner to a new contract this summer, Football Insider have revealed.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but now looks set to extend his current deal with the Toffees, expiring in 2026.

Garner emerged as a key player for Sean Dyche’s side last season, helping Everton avoid relegation amid multiple point deductions. The talented midfielder, who joined from Manchester United in 2022, made 44 appearances for the club last season, contributing to four goals in all competitions.

Garner offers versatility on the pitch for Everton, as he is able to play both as a holding midfielder and on the right flank. After the Toffees finished 15th last campaign, they now look to keep key players on board amid financial concerns going into the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club are expected to explore options for new ownership after announcing that 777 Partners takeover fell through last week.

Everton ‘Confident’ on Garner Deal

Tottenham and Newcastle showed interest

Premier League outfits Tottenham and Newcastle both reportedly showed interest in Garner earlier this year. Amid this interest, however, Everton are now ‘confident’ they will renew the midfielder’s contract this summer.

Garner featured in all but one league game for the Toffees last season as he established himself as a starting eleven player under Dyche. Last year, he received praise from his manager over ‘terrific’ performances in the Premier League – with the coach insisting his midfielder has a 'massive future' and Everton are now keen to retain his services.

The 23-year-old, who played just 795 minutes of league football at Goodison Park in his first season, impressed in his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, which led the Toffees to secure his signature in 2022. After a breakthrough season, Garner now looks set to stay in Merseyside and build on the momentum from the previous campaign.

James Garner Premier League Stats (2023-24) Total Club rank Games 37 3rd Tackles 83 1st Shot-creating actions 98 2nd Interceptions 45 3rd

Everton Anticipate Jarrad Branthwaite Bid

In the region of £50m

Everton are anticipating a bid from Manchester United for defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT. The Toffees are bracing themselves for their ‘biggest test’ to keep the Englishman at the club amid interest from multiple Premier League sides.

Branthwaite, who still has three years left on his current deal, is valued at £80m by Everton, while United are looking at a bid worth £50m for the defender. Man City and Tottenham have also been following the centre-back’s situation this summer as clubs look to bolster their defence with one of the brightest English talents in the market.

Branthwaite, who joined Everton in 2020 from Carlisle, made 35 league appearances for the Toffees last season, helping the club escape relegation.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-06-24.