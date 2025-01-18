Everton are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan, according to CaughtOffside.

David Moyes is on a mission to steer the Toffees out of a relegation battle after replacing Sean Dyche last week. The Scot arrives at Goodison Park with his side 16th in the Premier League table, a point above the drop zone. He has a squad that have been underperforming and could do with improving in several areas.

Everton's new owners, The Friedkin Group, can't change Moyes' squad significantly. Budget restrictions are in place because of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. The Merseyside club are set to use the loan market to get the required reinforcements but must free up a loan spot before the window closes.

Chilwell and Dewsbury-Hall have been deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea. The English pair are on the outskirts of Enzo Maresca's first team at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Stats (Across Competitions 2024-25) Ben Chilwell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Appearances (starts) 1 (0) 15 (9) Goals 0 2 Assists 0 1

Everton Eyeing Chelsea's Chilwell and Dewsbury-Hall

The Toffees Must Terminate Armando Broja's Loan

Everton are reportedly set to hold talks with Chelsea over signing Chilwell and Dewsbury-Hall (pictured above), 26, on loan. They are keen to learn about their availability as they tackle another relegation scrap.

Chilwell hasn't made a Premier League appearance this season and has been told he's free to leave the club. Maresca said 'there are chances' for the English left-back to leave because of his lack of first-team opportunities.

The 28-year-old has been with the Blues since August 2020, when he arrived for £50 million from Leicester City. He's dealt with several fitness issues throughout his stay at Stamford Bridge, and Maresca doesn't count on him. His former club are reportedly eyeing the England international to give Ruud van Nistelrooy more options in defence.

Dewsbury-Hall also arrived at Chelsea from Leicester last summer for £30 million, but following Maresca to West London, it hasn't panned out well. He hasn't started a league game and is a member of the Blues' UEFA Europa Conference League team, realistically their reserve team.

The 26-year-old has four years on his contract, but an early exit is increasingly likely. Maresca admitted that 'anything can happen' regarding his midfielder's future heading into the January transfer window. But there is a significant stumbling block in Everton's aim to sign either player on loan.

The Toffees have used all four loan spots available, including one for Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The Albanian is sidelined with a serious ankle injury and faces 10–12 weeks out of action. The West London giants want compensation to allow the Toffees to terminate his season-long loan early.

