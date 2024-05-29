Highlights Kalvin Phillips could be a great loan target for Everton due to their financial constraints.

A lack of game time at Manchester City makes the loan move likely; and Everton are a front seat contender.

Phillips' passing range and top-level experience could benefit Everton under Sean Dyche.

Everton have been linked with an early loan move for Kalvin Phillips as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of what will be another challenging transfer window due to financial constraints at Goodison Park - and Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester City man would be a great target due to the Toffees' status in the Premier League.

Phillips, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola, joined City two years ago after impressing for Leeds United and the England team, but his time in Manchester has been a nightmare with a lack of game time due to Rodri's excellence. As a result, he has declined during his time at the Etihad Stadium and after undergoing a loan move to West Ham United in the second half of the season, which did little to improve his credentials with just two wins from 10 in his time at the London Stadium.

Kalvin Phillips: Everton Transfer Latest

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with the Toffees on a loan deal

With any game time at City looking incredibly hard to come by due to the signings of Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, Phillips will likely be on the move this summer and a report by Sky Sports on Tuesday afternoon suggested that the Leeds-born star was hot on the trail of Everton.

The Toffees won't have much to spend in the summer and so loan deals could suit them down to the ground.

Sean Dyche's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking, Everton, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 13 =10th Losses 16 =12th Goals scored 40 19th Goals conceded 51 4th xG 59.34 12th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

Only the sales of high-value stars in Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford would likely bring in fees for them to improve their squad overall.

But with any of those deals failing to go through as of yet, Dyche will continue to shop where fees are low, or loan moves for experienced Premier League players as he aims to take his side to a position where they can avoid being dragged into a relegation battle for the fourth year running.

Jones: Phillips Could Be a 'Great' Everton Target

Phillips lost his way last season but a fresh pre-season may help

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that whilst Phillips could have gone to Leeds had they been promoted to the Premier League, but their loss to Southampton in the Championship play-off final means that the Toffees are in the front seat for his signature. He said:

"Everton are in a bit of a state and if they are forced to sell players, they will still need to rebuild. "[Kalvin] Phillips could be a great target for them in terms of his personality, drive and technical ability. I think he would actually really fit with Everton at a moment like the one they are heading towards. "When you consider the options that could be open to him, there aren’t many teams in terms of status that could work as well for him as Everton. Leeds United were linked, but that will have been dependant on them making the Premier League which obviously is not happening."

Everton Selling Onana and Signing Phillips Wouldn't be Bad

Phillips certainly suits Sean Dyche's playing style

If Onana does leave, it may not matter too much if Phillips comes in. The Belgian will likely fetch a fee of over £70million if he was to depart Goodison Park and whilst that would be a blow, he has been benched a few times by Dyche this season with the former Burnley boss appearing to prefer James Garner and Idrissa Gueye in the middle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips has made 73 Premier League appearances in his career

Phillips' extensive passing range and experience at the top level could see him shine for the Toffees under Dyche and with target men such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and more to aim at, Phillips would suit Everton's system incredibly well.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.