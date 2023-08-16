Everton duo Andre Gomes and Tom Cannon found themselves on the bench at the weekend, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their future's at Goodison Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees may need to get some more players off the wage bill before the window slams shut in September.

Everton transfer news - Latest

After back-to-back relegation battles, a mini squad overhaul was necessary at Goodison Park.

Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Youseff Chermiti, and Jack Harrison have arrived through the door so far, but in reality, more incomings will be needed if Sean Dyche wants to turn Everton's fortunes around.

However, due to financial problems, we could see the Merseyside club look to offload some deadwood to help fund their business for the rest of the window.

It's a tricky situation for Everton, with their squad still paper thin, whilst they also have a handful of players who might not be part of Dyche's plans.

The likes of Demarai Gray and Mason Holgate haven't been spotted in training recently and weren't included in Everton's opening fixture against Fulham.

Interestingly, Gomes and Cannon found themselves on the bench, but they've both been linked with moves away from Goodison Park.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on their future's, despite them being in Dyche's squad at the weekend.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that Gomes and Cannon, who are worth a combined £18m according to Transfermarkt, are available for transfer this summer.

The journalist claims that Everton want to send Cannon out on loan, while they are willing to listen to offers for Gomes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everton fans might not like to hear it but I do think that Everton are looking for a loan move for Cannon just to get him a quality year's worth of experience, probably in the Championship.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they managed to do that before the end of the window. Andre Gomes, they are willing to listen to offers for him and have been for some time. I wouldn't expect him to be around for much longer, either.

"I suspect that if they can't get him out permanently, he will also go on loan."

What's next for Everton?

Although Everton may be content with offloading certain players on the fringe of their squad, keeping hold of their key stars will be pivotal over the next few weeks.

According to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers, Manchester United are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Allowing the young Belgian international to leave with the Premier League season already underway makes little sense for the Toffees, but everyone has a price.

In terms of incomings, the BBC have suggested that Everton do have an interest in Udinese striker Beto.

Evertonians will be desperate to see another attacker arrive through the door at Goodison Park, but there's no doubt they will be hoping it's not at the expense of a young talent such as Onana.