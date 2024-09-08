Key Takeaways Wayne Rooney's antics at Everton included firing off fireworks at a teammate, shocking manager David Moyes.

When recounting the old stories of England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, there will be many that come to mind. However, it was his time at Everton that threw up one of the most surprising and entertaining of the lot, when manager David Moyes arrived to training to find the youngster firing firework rockets off at teammate Thomas Gravesen.

Those who know of Rooney in the latter stages of his playing days, and his current managerial trade with Plymouth Argyle, will see a soft-spoken, gentle Liverpudlian with a phenomenal career goal record.

But Rooney, in his younger stages, was far more hard-edged than that. Known for his no-nonsense style of play, sharpening his studs to play against opposition he resented, and famously leathering players from a drop-ball situation, a younger "Wazza" was one more fiery than the one we know now.

Back in 2018, Moyes, his former manager at Everton and later Manchester United, recounted one antic that highlighted his boyish nature.

Moyes' Hilarious Account of the Firework Story

"Stop that, will ye?"

Imagine being in Moyes' position. You turn up to training, get everyone through their paces. You spend time going over the game before, preparing on errors to precisely prepare for the next to come, before sending everyone away for physical therapy and independent gym work.

When heading into the gym area to oversee the preparation of your star players, you hear the sounds of loud explosions and bright colours and smoke coming out the front door.

Potentially fearing the worst, you head inside, just to find your teenage prodigy Wayne Rooney engaging in a firework shoot-out with star midfielder Thomas Gravesen.

The Scottish manager, who most recently was managing West Ham United, gave a hilarious account of the ordeal many years later in an interview with OpenGoalSport:

"They were in the gym at Bellefield [Everton's old training ground]. It was an old gym and at the time it was around 60 yards long. "I think it was him [Gravesen] and Wayne and they were pointing fireworks at each other at either end of the gym. "They were shooting the fireworks and they had big rockets about that thick and that long, full of gunpowder. "They were holding one end and shooting them at each other! "I'm the manager, I'm the one who's supposed to be saying: 'Stop that will you, would yous behave yourselves!'"

It can be suggested that outlandish behaviour could be characteristic of Gravesen, too, seeing as the Dane would retire a few years later to become a professional poker player, relocating to Las Vegas, USA, and winning over £100m in gambling earnings.

Rooney, a young prodigy at the time, would head up the M62 to join Manchester United, where his early potential reached the stratosphere in his 13 years at the club, before spending one more year with his boyhood club in 2017, before winding down his illustrious career with D.C. United in the MLS, and EFL Championship side Derby County, who he went on to manage in his post-playing days.

Fiercely talented from the earliest of ages, and soft-spoken and humble in his post-thirties, stories like this are what made Rooney a household name the world over. Frightening ability, and constant antics.

Rooney's Antics

The England legend was known for his incidents

Those who have seen Rooney's several antics off and on the field may not have found that firework story to be much of a surprise – even if he was never quite on Mario Balotelli's level when it came to shenanigans.

In one incident, hailing to his early interest in boxing before strapping on his studs, he carried one of world championship boxer Ricky Hatton's championship belts to the ring with him, ahead of a title fight in Las Vegas. Hatton was the one to take the flack for this, with his largely-Manchester City-based fans threatening to boycott the fighter's matches, leading Hatton to claim "Nobody hates Manchester United more than me, it doesn't mean I can't admire what he [Rooney] has done".

One of his most famous goal celebrations had a certain story behind it as well. After a day at the pub, Rooney went back to his home with his friend and former Manchester United teammate Phil Bardsley, and the two decided to take on a drunken sparring match, donning boxing gloves in Rooney's kitchen.

The fun would be marred somewhat, however, as Bardsley ended up knocking the United captain out cold in his own home, with a video of the incident going viral. Rooney, thankfully, was okay in the end and saw the lighter side of things, as when scored his next Premier League goal, he ran to the corner and feigned a few punches before falling to the floor as if knocked out by the flag.