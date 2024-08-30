Everton are keen on signing Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron before the transfer window shuts at 11pm, while the club are also in talks with Ernest Nuamah, according to The Guardian's Ed Aarons.

The Toffees have suffered a difficult start to the Premier League season thus far, so rather unsurprisingly, Sean Dyche appears keen to strengthen his options before the close of play.

Everton Plotting Late Move for Miguel Almiron

A deal for the Newcastle star will be difficult to do

According to Aarons, Dyche's side are "interested" in prising Almiron away from St James' Park in a very late move on deadline day, but that given the late stage, a deal was unlikely to happen. The journalist did however add that the Toffees are in talks with French outfit Lyon over a move for Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah.

Given Almiron's much-vaunted pressing and work-rate, it's no surprise Dyche is keen on bringing the £100k-a-week earning Paraguayan to Goodison Park to add some much-needed energy and dynamism.

Everton Complete Orel Mangala Move

The Toffees manage to secure deadline-day signing of midfielder

In positive news for Everton fans, the club did secure the signing of Orel Mangala from Lyon on a season-long loan, with the 26-year-old Belgium international becoming the seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Speaking about the move, Toffees boss Dyche declared: "We’re pleased to strengthen our midfield with the arrival of Orel. We want competition for places throughout our squad and his loan signing gives us extra options and adds depth to our midfield. Orel has Premier League experience, which is important to help him adjust as quickly as possible, and his performances for Belgium and in Europe underline the quality he can bring to us at Everton."