Everton star Dele Alli may have already made his final Goodison Park appearance as he does not 'fit into the system' put in place by boss Sean Dyche, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having steered the Toffees to Premier League safety, thanks to a narrow win over Bournemouth on the final day of the season, Dyche is looking to freshen up his squad in the summer transfer window.

Everton transfer news - Dele Alli

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Alli's representatives are attempting to find a new club after his spell at Everton has not gone to plan.

The respected journalist suggests the former England international will hold discussions with the Toffees ahead of potentially moving onto pastures new.

It is understood that Everton could look to terminate Alli's contract after Turkish giants Besiktas opted against turning his season-long loan into a permanent switch worth £6.9million.

The attacking midfielder is set to enter the final 12 months of his Goodison Park deal, which is worth £100,000-per-week.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton chief Dyche will be unwilling to tolerate Alli's character off the pitch.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Alli?

Taylor would be surprised to see Alli make another Everton appearance as he does not suit Dyche's favoured system.

The reporter feels the 27-year-old will not cover as many yards as the former Burnley boss demands from his players.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I can't see him featuring for Everton again, if I'm being honest. Dyche has been playing a back three at times, but it's mainly 4-4-2, which is obviously the classic Dyche formation, or 4-4-1-1.

"Other than the 4-4-1-1, you just don't see where Alli fits into the system. I don't think his injury record is good enough for him to be doing the kind of groundwork and legwork that's required from a Dyche team. Some of the players are running 11km or 12km a game and I don't really see Alli being able to do that anymore."

Should Everton offload Alli this summer?

Alli joined Everton in a deal worth up to £30million, according to The Guardian, with the first £10million payment being due after he makes 20 appearances for the club.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is yet to reach that milestone, having only been handed 13 outings, and the Toffees would be better off letting him go before being forced to part with cash.

Alli was once valued at more than £150million, amid interest from Manchester City and Barcelona, but his career has gone off the rails and Everton will now struggle to find a buyer.

He showed during his Tottenham career that he is capable of being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch, having notched 67 goals and contributed a further 61 assists.

But Alli struggled to make his mark in Turkey, failing to make a Besiktas appearance since February, and Everton should seriously consider terminating his contract.