Everton star Andre Gomes 'doesn't feel like a Sean Dyche player' and should seal his Goodison Park exit this summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having succeeded in staving off relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season, the Toffees will look to reshape their squad in the transfer window.

Everton transfer news - Andre Gomes

According to French media outlet La Voix Du Nord, Lille have set their sights on signing Gomes on loan for a second consecutive season.

The report suggests the Ligue 1 side are unable to acquire the midfielder on a permanent basis due to his extortionate wages, but they are keen to negotiate a deal which would see him return for the 2023/24 campaign.

Gomes' £120,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer, so agreeing to another loan would end Everton's chances of being able to recoup a transfer fee.

The Portugal international has admitted he made the right decision to seek a temporary move away from Merseyside, having fallen out of favour, but he still holds his parent club in high regard.

Ahead of Lille's final clash of the season, Gomes had scored three goals and registered a further two assists in 27 appearances.

What has Paul Brown said about Gomes?

Brown believes Gomes will struggle to work his way into Dyche's plans when he returns to Everton for pre-season training.

As a result, the journalist feels the 29-year-old would be better off looking to secure a permanent move away from the Toffees.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I really think Andre Gomes' time is up at Everton. He doesn't feel like a Sean Dyche player.

"I can't see that he would be desperate to bring him back in and use him. I think it's probably best for all parties if he now just moves on and finds a new club."

Should Everton sell Gomes this summer?

Everton forked out £22million, according to Sky Sports, when they made his loan move from Barcelona permanent in the summer of 2019.

But a disappointing return of two goals and seven assists in 100 appearances highlights the switch has not paid off, while he has become a forgotten man.

Although Everton will struggle to recoup anywhere near what they paid for Gomes, whose last Premier League appearance came in May 2022, his spell at Lille could help them to find a buyer.

WhoScored data shows that only five teammates have recorded a better pass completion ratio during his time in France, while he has also won a man of the match award.

Gomes headed to Everton after winning an abundance of silverware with previous employers Barcelona and Benfica, as well as Euro 2016 at international level, but it would make business sense to negotiate a permanent exit.