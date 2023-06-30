Everton star Neal Maupay is 'interested in leaving' Goodison Park after struggling to make a telling impact on Merseyside, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche has set his sights on freshening up his squad after successfully steering clear of relegation to the Championship and maintaining the club's Premier League status.

Everton transfer news - Neal Maupay

According to Football Insider, Maupay's representatives have held preliminary discussions with a number of clubs in Ligue 1 and Serie A ahead of a potential move away from Everton.

The report suggests the Toffees are open to sanctioning the Frenchman's exit after he failed to secure regular game-time last term.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton 'need to cut their losses' and find a buyer for Maupay after his spell at Goodison Park has not worked out.

It is understood that Italian side Salernitana are interested in the striker and could offer him a route out of Merseyside.

Maupay has also hinted that he would be keen to seal a return to Nice by claiming 'I love the club' during an interview.

What has Paul Brown said about Maupay?

Brown believes Maupay is keen to end his Everton spell and move onto pastures new ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut.

The journalist is baffled as to why the Toffees bought the 26-year-old when their playing style does not suit him.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "From the way he's been talking in recent weeks, it sounds like he would be interested in leaving.

"It certainly hasn't really worked out for him at Everton. I don't think they play in a way that suits him at all.

"I'm not really sure why they bought Neal Maupay and decided to play the way they did. He doesn't work in either of the systems that they tried under the different managers last season."

Should Everton sell Maupay this summer?

Everton forked out £15million, according to BBC Sport, when they signed Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion last year.

But a record of just one goal in 29 appearances emphasises that the switch has not worked out for the frontman or the Toffees.

WhoScored only handed Maupay an average match rating of 6.20 for his Premier League performances last term, a figure which highlights his struggles in an Everton shirt.

The ex-Brentford man has failed to make his mark on Merseyside despite heading to Goodison Park after finding the back of the net more than 90 times at club level.

Everton should look to get Maupay, who pockets £50,000-per-week, off their books and aim to recoup as much cash as possible.