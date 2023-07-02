Everton star Neal Maupay 'does need to move on' after struggling to produce his best form at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After succeeding in maintaining the Toffees' top flight status, boss Sean Dyche has set his sights on improving the squad during the summer transfer window.

Everton transfer news - Neal Maupay

According to Football Insider, Maupay's representatives have held preliminary talks with a number of Ligue 1 and Serie A clubs ahead of him potentially making a quickfire exit from Everton.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit are open to selling the striker after he failed to secure regular action last season.

It is understood that Italian side Salernitana are interested in Maupay and could offer him a route out of the Premier League.

But Nice could be an alternative destination as the former Brighton & Hove Albion man claimed 'I love the club' during an interview.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton 'need to cut their losses' and offload Maupay after struggling to live up to expectations at Goodison Park.

What has Paul Brown said about Maupay?

Brown believes Maupay could reignite his career by cutting his Everton career short and moving onto pastures new ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Although the respected journalist feels the 26-year-old would benefit from leaving the Toffees, his options are limited at the moment.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think there's a player there, and I still think there's a goalscorer who could do stuff at the right club.

"He probably does need to move on, but there is not a massive market at the moment for Neal Maupay.

"There have been noises about clubs in France maybe taking a look at him, so we'll see."

Would Maupay benefit from leaving Everton?

According to Transfermarkt, Maupay has only found the back of the net once in 29 Everton appearances.

While the Frenchman has not been named in the starting line-up on a regular basis - he was in the first XI just 11 times in the Premier League last season - it is still an underwhelming return.

But prior to completing a £15million switch to Everton last year, Maupay had shown that he is capable of causing serious problems for opponents.

He has scored 94 goals over the course of his senior club career, while also chipping in with 28 assists along the way, so it is just a case of needing to rediscover his best form.

Maupay, who is on a contract worth £50,000-per-week at Goodison Park, ought to seek an exit during the remainder of the summer transfer window.