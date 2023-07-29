Everton boss Sean Dyche would be securing a 'great upgrade' on a current Goodison Park star if he succeeds in winning the race for Leeds United talisman Wilfried Gnonto, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After guiding the Toffees to Premier League safety on the final day of last season, Dyche is looking to freshen up his squad as he aims to avoid another relegation battle.

Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to Football Insider, Everton are in pole position to land Gnonto and could pounce while Napoli are unable to head to the negotiating table.

The report suggests the reigning Serie A champions cannot strengthen their interest until they have raised funds through player sales, while £20million is likely to be enough to recruit the Leeds winger, who scored four goals and provided as many assists in 28 appearances last season.

It is understood that Gnonto has worked his way onto Dyche's radar thanks to his versatility, which has led to Everton, Leeds and his representatives holding ongoing discussions ahead of a potential switch to Merseyside.

The Toffees are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the Italy international despite being left frustrated when their opening proposal of £15million was rejected earlier this month.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton landing Gnonto is 'one to watch' as further Leeds exits are expected after their relegation to the Championship.

What has Dean Jones said about Gnonto?

Jones believes Gnonto is a more dangerous wide-man than Demarai Gray, whose long-term future at Everton is looking uncertain.

But the reputable journalist still feels a move to Goodison Park is not a foregone conclusion for the 19-year-old as he may not suit Dyche's system and Napoli are waiting in the wings.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If Everton could replace Demarai Gray with Wilfried Gnonto, I would see that as a great upgrade by the club. In terms of potential to do great things in the Premier League, Gnonto has it all. I am very surprised a top club has not come in for him formally at this stage, and Everton should take advantage of that.

"My only concern would be whether Dyche is the right type of manager for him. I thought Leeds initially did a great job of managing Gnonto last season, but as the season wore on and the managers changed, their use of him was questionable.

"Gnonto is so young but also has a real sense of happiness and joy about him as a person, and it is very important that is reflected in his game. Obviously, he wants to be in the Premier League, but another relegation battle will not suit him. He needs to be able to flourish and have a bit of freedom. If he gets to Everton, I hope he has the license to do that.

"If they don’t sell the project under Dyche well enough, I think he will fancy the idea of going to Serie A instead. Napoli are interested in him."

What's next for Everton?

Gray is attracting plenty of attention ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1 as, according to Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Fulham are in the hunt for his signature.

The report suggests heading to Saudi Arabia could also be an option for the Jamaica international, who has scored 12 goals in an Everton shirt, after being the subject of interest.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Gray to end up joining Crystal Palace after Wilfried Zaha's departure from Selhurst Park.

The 27-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £42,000-per-week contract on Merseyside, meaning time is running out for Everton to cash in.