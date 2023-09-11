Highlights Everton star Andre Gomes could be on the move as the club looks to offload him and reduce their wage bill.

Gomes has struggled for game time and is not part of manager Sean Dyche's plans for the future.

While a permanent transfer seems unlikely, a loan move could be arranged to alleviate some of Gomes' salary.

Everton star Andre Gomes does not 'want to be stuck' at Goodison Park even though a stumbling block has emerged in his battle to move onto pastures new in the coming days, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already allowed Demarai Gray to embark on a fresh challenge by joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in a £10million deal since the September 1 deadline, Toffees chief Sean Dyche could let another outcast head through the exit door despite being unable to source a replacement.

Everton transfer news - Andre Gomes

According to Football Insider, Everton are actively working to offload Gomes as an exit within the next week would prove beneficial from a Financial Fair Play standpoint.

The report suggests the 29-cap Portugal international, who is still seeking his first appearance of the new campaign after only being named in the matchday squad once, does not feature in Dyche's plans as he looks to guide the Toffees away from another potential relegation battle.

Although a number of clubs are unable to do business due to their respective transfer windows slamming shut, sides in the likes of Russia and Turkey could be potential destinations for Gomes as their deadlines do not come until September 14 and 15 respectively.

The 30-year-old returned to Merseyside during the summer as Ligue 1 outfit Lille opted against attempting to sign him on a permanent basis despite racking up five goal contributions during a fruitful loan spell last season.

It has left Everton in danger of not being able to secure a fee for Gomes' services as he has entered the final 12 months of his £112,308-per-week contract, which ranks him among his current employers' top earners.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees have been open to offers for a prolonged period of time as, having spent £22million to lure him away from Barcelona on a permanent basis four years ago, they do not want to see him walk away as a free agent.

Everton's top earners Jordan Pickford £125,000-per-week Abdoulaye Doucoure £120,000-per-week Andre Gomes £112,308-per-week Dominic Calvert-Lewin £100,000-per-week Amadou Onana £100,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

What has Paul Brown said about Gomes?

Brown understands that Gomes is unlikely to secure regular game time if he remains on Everton's books, but his wages are proving to be a major obstacle in attempts to find a new club.

The respected journalist believes the Toffees may be forced into accepting a loan bid as it would at least allow them to negotiate for the admirers to pay part of his salary.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Andre Gomes has only made the bench once this season. He is 30 years old and his contract is up next summer. He's not going to play for this team and he is way down the pecking order. His wages are quite high and that is a potential problem, but I think he is clearly still being shopped. There aren't that many windows still open. There's the Turkish window and the Russian window, so I think that there may be teams where a loan could be arranged to take some of his wages off the books. I suspect that Everton would have to continue to fund some of his salary if he is to move on loan. It doesn't look like there's going to be an offer of a permanent deal on the table because I think if that had been possible, it would have materialised by now. It's more than likely they find a loan move for him somewhere but, obviously, time is running out. I'm pretty sure the player doesn't really want to be stuck at Everton knowing that he's not going to play."

Is Gomes Everton's biggest flop in recent history?

Although Gomes has missed more than 60 matches over the course of his Everton career through various injuries, according to Transfermarkt, there is no doubt that Jean-Philippe Gbamin proved to be even more of a waste of money.

The Merseyside outfit forked out £25million when they signed the Ivory Coast international from Bundesliga side Mainz four years ago, but he did not even break into double figures for appearances.

A succession of injuries resulted in Gbamin being restricted to just eight outings in an Everton shirt, with one assist coming along the way.

The Toffees ended up losing patience with the defensive midfielder and, earlier this month, paid a seven-figure sum to terminate his contract.

Gbamin has worked his way onto Real Betis' radar since becoming a free agent, which has allowed him to take control of his own affairs, but he is assessing his options after not reaching an agreement with any suitors at this stage.