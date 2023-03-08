Everton will be helped financially by Moise Kean completing a permanent move to Juventus, which will prove to be 'a legacy of the Marcel Brands era' at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche was unable to make any signings following his appointment, which came just a day before the closure of the January transfer window, due to a lack of funds.

Everton transfer news - Moise Kean

According to Goal journalist Romeo Agresti, Juventus have already made Kean's loan switch from Everton permanent ahead of the summer.

The Italian reporter suggests the Serie A giants have agreed to part with close to £25million and the striker will not return to Merseyside at the end of the season.

Kean initially joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal in September 2021, for a fee of £6million, but the deal included an obligation to buy.

The development comes after the 23-year-old endured a day to forget on Sunday, when he was sent off just 40 seconds after coming off the bench during the Turin-based giants' defeat to Roma.

Kean has scored seven goals in 32 appearances this season, although he has only found the back of the net once in Serie A since November.

What has Paul Brown said about Kean?

Brown believes former director of football Marcel Brands, who quit Everton in December 2021, deserves credit for including an obligation for Juventus to make Kean's loan switch permanent.

The journalist feels the cash gained from the Italy international's departure will benefit the Toffees as Dyche looks to freshen up his squad in the summer.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think he's having as great a season as he's had in the past there.

"But that deal is a legacy of the Marcel Brands era, when he managed to at least negotiate a set fee for Kean. I think his departure will certainly help the finances at the club."

How did Kean perform for Everton?

Everton forked out an initial fee of £29million, according to The Guardian, when they signed Kean from Juventus in the 2019 summer transfer window.

But there is no doubt that the frontman proved to be a flop at Goodison Park as he only scored four goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances.

Kean also struggled to get to grips with the Premier League, getting his name on the scoresheet just twice over the course of 32 outings in the competition.

A moment to forget came at Old Trafford, when he was substituted by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson just 18 minutes after coming off the bench during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December 2019, resulting in him walking straight down the tunnel.

With Kean being on a contract worth £49,000-per-week, Everton will be pleased to get the big-money signing off their wage bill.