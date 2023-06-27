Everton academy graduate Tom Davies has made the right decision not to agree fresh terms as his career has 'fallen off a cliff' at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have confirmed that the central midfielder will not be among boss Sean Dyche's options next season after turning down the opportunity to pen a new contract.

Everton transfer news - Tom Davies

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Davies already has a number of offers on the table after bringing the curtain down on his Everton career.

The respected reporter suggests the 24-year-old has decided to walk away from his boyhood club due to wanting regular game-time.

Davies is due to become a free agent in a matter of days as his £39,000-per-week Everton contract is due to expire at the end of the month.

It is understood that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are among the former England under-21 international's suitors after boss Michael Beale has previously admitted his admiration.

A move to Serie A could also be on the cards as Monza have expressed an interest in Davies ahead of the upcoming campaign.

What has Paul Brown said about Davies?

Brown believes Davies has failed to live up to expectations after showing, during the early stages of his Everton career, that he is capable of being an all-action midfielder.

The respected journalist feels the Liverpool-born man's performances have gone downhill and he will look back on his Toffees spell with regret.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "How will his Everton career be looked back upon? When he first came through, he was extremely promising.

"He gave them a lot of dynamism and energy in midfield. He looked like a classic box-to-box player who could make tackles and drive a team forward, get involved in forward areas, creating and scoring.

"But, for whatever reason, his career has fallen off a cliff at Everton. I think he'll probably look back, himself, with some disappointment."

Was Davies right to reject a new contract?

It is clear that Davies has not been in the forefront of Dyche's plans as, according to Transfermarkt, he was only afforded 116 minutes of action after the ex-Burnley chief's appointment as Everton's boss in January.

In fact, opportunities were at a premium throughout the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign, with him being restricted to just five starts in all competitions.

WhoScored handed Davies an average match rating of 6.12 for his Premier League performances last term, which only bettered the figures handed to Salomon Rondon, Thomas Cannon and Dele Alli in the Everton camp.

That emphasises the midfielder, who missed 31 matches during the 2021/22 campaign due to a serious knee injury, may benefit from a change of scenery.

Davies found the back of the net seven times and registered a further eight assists over the course of 179 appearances for the Toffees.