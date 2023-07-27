Everton star Mason Holgate has 'taken a couple of steps back in his career' and sealing a Goodison Park exit would not come as a shock for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having retained the Toffees' top flight status on the final day of last season, boss Sean Dyche is looking to upgrade his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign getting underway next month.

Everton transfer news - Mason Holgate

According to MailOnline, Southampton boss Russell Martin has earmarked Holgate as a potential replacement for Duje Caleta-Car, who is wanted by French side Lyon.

The report suggests Saints have set their sights on the Everton defender, who was restricted to just 559 minutes of action last season, after dropping into the Championship.

It appears that the Toffees may be open to facilitating the move as they are willing to sanction his departure ahead of the September 1 deadline, with newly-promoted Sheffield United also showing interest.

Nottingham Forest are further suitors, but they are only keen to take the former England under-21 international on a season-long loan deal.

Holgate has entered the final two years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £70,000-per-week, leading to Dyche mulling over whether to cash in.

The 26-year-old has been on Everton's books since 2015, when they beat Bournemouth to a £2million agreement with Barnsley.

Holgate has gone on to make 149 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, scoring five goals and providing the same number of assists along the way.

What has Paul Brown said about Holgate?

Brown believes Holgate's departure would not come as a shock as Everton have previously looked to sell him, which led to the centre-back being transfer listed.

The respected journalist feels the ex-West Bromwich Albion loanee failed to build on a steady run of form earlier in his career and he has been on a downward spiral since

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It doesn't really surprise me that he is being linked with a move away. He has been on the transfer list before at Everton.

"I would argue there was a time when he was probably Everton's best defender, but that little run of form didn't last very long.

"He has certainly taken a couple of steps back in his career over the last year to 18 months. He didn't really play for Dyche last season."

What's next for Everton?

According to the Daily Mail, Everton have no desire to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the club have moved quickly to dismiss rumours of a potential move to Roma being in the offing.

The report suggests the Toffees have denied links to their first-choice striker, who has scored 60 goals for the Merseyside giants, and they will not entertain entering negotiations.

It comes after Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claimed that Roma are seriously interested in heading to Goodison Park with an official offer for Calvert-Lewin.

The England international endured a torrid 2022/23 campaign, with injuries resulting in him having to settle for just 18 appearances.

But Everton are not under pressure to sell Calvert-Lewin as he has two years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract.