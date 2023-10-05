Highlights Respected journalist Paul Brown has hinted that Everton may have been better off holding onto Ellis Simms as he has a bright future ahead of him.

The Toffees decided to sell the frontman to Championship side Coventry City in a £8million deal during the summer transfer window.

Simms scored close to 60 goals for Everton's under-21 and under-18 sides before finding the back of the net once for Sean Dyche's outfit.

Everton may have made a mistake by allowing Ellis Simms to swap Goodison Park for Coventry City during the summer as he is destined to be 'special', but journalist Paul Brown has highlighted the key reason why the Toffees cashed in.

The striker headed through the exit door as boss Sean Dyche sanctioned a number of sales in order to recoup more than £70million before the transfer window slammed shut last month.

Everton transfer news - Ellis Simms

Simms brought the curtain down on his Everton career when, according to talkSPORT, the Merseyside outfit accepted a £8million offer from Championship side Coventry as they went in search of a replacement for talismanic forward Viktor Gyokeres ahead of his switch to Portuguese giants Sporting.

Having shown plenty of promise by scoring close to 60 goals for the Toffees' under-21 and under-18 sides, he struggled to break into the forefront of Dyche's plans ahead of the current campaign.

Simms only found the back of the net once in 12 outings, although that solitary strike proved crucial in Everton's push for Premier League survival last term as it came in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin clearly being ahead of the 22-year-old in the pecking order at Goodison Park, he moved onto pastures new and penned a four-year contract worth £25,000-per-week at Coventry.

Despite being forced to contend with a place on the Sky Blues' bench on several occasions during the early stages of the campaign, Simms got off the mark with a brace during a comfortable win over Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

The frontman opted to link-up with Coventry even though he also gained interest from Championship rivals Swansea City, Ipswich Town and Stoke City as it became clear that he was on the market.

Simms is 'going to be special player' in the future - Paul Brown

Brown has hinted that Everton should have been more patient with Simms as he has already shown that he could have a bright future ahead of him.

However, the journalist is aware that the former Blackpool and Sunderland man was offloaded as he would have had limited game time if he had remained at Goodison Park, with Dyche needing a more reliable option in the final third of the pitch as he seeks to avoid another relegation scrap.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think that, one day, Ellis Simms is going to be a special player. I think he's got the potential to be much, much better than he is because he has got all the tools in his locker to improve greatly. "It's a shame, in a way, that Everton weren't able to have the patience with him. But I don't think he would have got many chances this season. I don't really think that Sean Dyche was willing to be patient enough with him. "I think they needed an upgrade in the position and they probably did the right thing. It's just a shame because in two, three or four years' time, I think Ellis Simms could still be a great player."

Read more: Everton: 5 best academy stars at Goodison Park

Simms more potent than £26m Dyche signing

Dyche reacted to Simms' departure by forking out £26million, according to The Guardian, to lure Beto away from Serie A outfit Udinese just a matter of days before the summer deadline.

Although the powerful Portuguese forward made a dream start to his Toffees career by coming off the bench and scoring in a Carabao Cup win over League Two side Doncaster Rovers, he is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

Following Beto's eye-catching debut, respected reporter Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the deal for Beto looked likely to pay off, particularly with the structure of the agreement meaning they will not pay Udinese the full fee until a later date.

But statistics show that Simms, who has got his name on the scoresheet close to 30 times over the course of his senior club career, has been more potent in the final third of the pitch this term.

Ellis Simms and Beto's statistical averages per 90 minutes for the 2022/23 domestic campaign Ellis Simms Beto Goals 0.47 0.00 Shots 3.72 3.33 Shots on target 2.09 0.28 Shots on target percentage 56.3 8.3 Pass completion percentage 64.7 63.9 All statistics according to FBref and correct up to and including October 3, 2023

£15k-a-week Everton star emerges as January target for Premier League rivals

Everton could face a battle to hold onto Jarrad Branthwaite as, according to MailOnline, he has been pinpointed as a Manchester United target ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the Red Devils and Manchester City are unlikely to be put off by the Toffees looking to tie the central defender down to a new contract, with his current £15,000-per-week agreement being due to expire in less than two years.

Having returned from a productive loan spell with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven during the summer, Branthwaite has gone on to make six appearances since the campaign got underway, starting the last five Premier League fixtures.

The 21-year-old has been on Everton's books since sealing a £1million move from Carlisle United three-and-a-half years ago and reputable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the sought-after two-cap England under-21 international could prove to be one of the best pieces of business in the club's history.