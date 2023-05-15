Everton may now look to keep hold of Abdoulaye Doucoure, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old's time at Everton looked to be coming to an end earlier in the season, but he's turned things around under Sean Dyche.

Everton news - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Doucoure, who is earning £120k-a-week at Goodison Park, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Mali international struggled to play regularly under Frank Lampard, but he's become a key player under Dyche over the last few months.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Doucoure is perfect for Dyche and the way he wants his Everton side to play.

With his current deal running down, Doucoure recently spoke about his future.

He said: "The club knows my position. Since even a year ago. Now, obviously, it becomes very difficult for us to find something well between us, to find an agreement. I am doing my job at the moment and we are going to see at the end of the season. But I am focused on keeping Everton up.”

Whether Doucoure is hinting that he's told Everton he wants to stay or not remains to be seen, but he appears to be enjoying his football once again.

What has Brown said about Doucoure?

Brown has suggested that Everton may have now changed their mind on Doucoure, who was allowed to leave the club under Lampard, according to The Athletic.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It wouldn't surprise me if Everton do try to keep hold of him now. There was a point a few weeks ago when the club took a pragmatic look at him and where he is in his career and decided that it probably wasn't worth trying to extend his contract.

"But, I suspect that they might have changed their minds now."

How has Doucoure performed this season?

According to FBref, Doucoure has started just 15 Premier League games this campaign, with most of them coming under Dyche.

The statistics site says that the 30-year-old has scored four times and provided two assists for the Toffees.

Doucoure has played in a more advanced role for Everton over the last few months, using his physicality to press the opposition defence and cause problems.

With the Merseyside club struggling without a striker for the majority of the season, Doucoure's ability to get into the box and be an attacking option has been really effective for Dyche since he came in.