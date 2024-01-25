Highlights Amadou Onana is considering a potential move to Arsenal as uncertainty grows over his Everton future.

The defensive midfielder is also being targeted by Manchester United and Newcastle United amid the Toffees' financial struggles.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Onana is wanted by numerous sides across the continent.

Everton star Amadou Onana has gained interest from 'many clubs across Europe', and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he could be joined by Abdoulaye Doucoure in heading through the Goodison Park exit door this month.

The Toffees are in a difficult situation ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1 as they have been charged with breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, potentially hindering boss Sean Dyche's chances of being able to draft in reinforcements.

Everton's latest setback comes after they have already been handed the heaviest punishment in the division's history, having been deducted 10 points for breaching financial rules in November, and it has led to speculation over whether some key men could be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge as they aim to balance the books.

Onana mulling over potential move to Arsenal

Growing uncertainty over his Everton future has resulted in Onana contemplating a move to Arsenal, according to Belgian media outlet Het Nieuwsblad, but he may be forced to wait until the summer before potentially sealing a switch to the Emirates Stadium as the north Londoners have a slender winter budget.

The report suggests that the Gunners have fallen short of submitting a formal bid despite holding discussions with the defensive midfielder's representatives and current employers as their decision to spend a club-record £105million on Declan Rice during the summer has resulted in chief Mikel Arteta having to be shrewd ahead of the February 1 deadline.

It is understood that Everton have slapped a £60million price tag on Onana as they are desperate to retain his services beyond the closure of the transfer window and fear his departure could derail their hopes of remaining in the Premier League after he has become a key presence in the middle of the park.

Amadou Onana's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 84.2 Tackles per game 2.6 Aerial battles won per game 2.2 Clearances per game 1.1 Shots per game 1.1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 24/1/2024

Although respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old is particularly open to joining Arsenal despite gaining additional interest from Manchester United, he warned that the Merseyside outfit would not entertain negotiating a cut-price deal in the midst of their financial struggles.

The Red Devils initiated talks over a move for Onana following fresh investment from new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but they are in a similar position to their Premier League counterparts as they are unable to splash the cash in the coming days.

Arsenal and Manchester United are facing additional competition from Newcastle United as they have pinpointed the Belgium international as a potential replacement for Joelinton as doubts mount over whether he will pen a new contract at St James' Park.

Fabrizio Romano - Onana is being coveted by numerous clubs

Romano understands that Onana has worked his way onto the radar of numerous clubs across Europe, and it has resulted in Everton waiting to discover whether any of his suitors are willing to up the ante by launching an official bid before the fast-approaching deadline.

The Italian journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the Toffees offloading a current midfield option, with Doucoure emerging as a target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq as they aim to recover from the loss of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, and feels the situation could go down to the wire ahead of February 1.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"We know that Onana is of interest to many clubs across Europe, especially in England. But, at the moment, no-one is still putting big money on the table. "Everton are waiting, but I think we have to keep a close eye on this midfield situation until the end of the January window."

Godfrey in discussions over mid-season exit

Leeds United have opened preliminary talks over a deal which would see Ben Godfrey spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Elland Road, according to Football Insider, and the Championship side are willing to include an obligation to make switch permanent if they can reach an agreement with Everton.

The report suggests that Dyche has already given the green light for the central defender to leave Goodison Park before the transfer window slams shut as he has been limited to just 180 minutes of action this season and his exit would help to reduce the wage bill.

Promotion-chasing Leeds are looking to pounce after Godfrey's move to Serie A side Atalanta fell through as a result of the tax break abolishment in Italy, having initially been pinpointed as head coach Gian Piero Gasperini's top target this month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur are also among the two-cap England international's suitors, having been left short of defensive options, but a move to north London has failed to come to fruition.

Everton are not in a particularly strong negotiating position as Godfrey has entered the final 18 months of his £75,000-per-week contract, and they will be aware that his value will continue decreasing as he nears the expiry of his current terms.