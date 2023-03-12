Anthony Gordon admits 'it hurt' after being criticised for leaving Everton for Newcastle.

The England U21 winger said an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park by confirming his departure on social media after 11 years at the club during the January transfer window.

Gordon has been called out by some Everton supporters for the way he behaved after he reportedly handed in a transfer request to push for a move at the start of the year.

He was also among a number of players who were prevented from leaving the stadium following their humiliating 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton.

However, Gordon has responded by insisting he has no hard feelings and he will continue to support his boyhood club regardless.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "My whole life has been at Everton.

"I grew up in Everton, I wasn't going out with friends and stuff when I was young, I was always in Everton.

"It has a massive place in my heart and my life, which I'll never forget.

"And from afar, I'll always be rooting for them, I'll always be wishing them the best."

The Toffees released a brief statement confirming that he had left the club without thanking him for his contributions earlier this year.

Asked if that affected him at all, he replied: "Yeah it did, it hurt me a little bit, I'm not going to lie to you.

"Just because I thought, you know, I'm a 22-year-old lad, I'm not going to handle every situation in life perfectly.

"But as a club with thousands of people working for them.. I think the effort I gave them last year, I was a massive part in keeping the club up.

"I won players' players of the year, and manager's player of the year, so for them to not really show me any credit or thank me for it, it hurt me a little bit yeah."

His comments have not gone down well with fans who made their feelings known on Twitter.

One fumed: "Is the man joking?! He went on strike and has been awful this season."

"So he refuses to train and asked Lampard not to pick him for a crucial game but then wants the club to show him respect? Works both ways Anthony," said a second.

"Dele Ali done more to keep us up than this kopite. Got tough. Downed tools and got off. Am amazed we got 40m up front for him," chipped in a third.

"Attitudes like his are why we are nearly getting relegated every season. That goes for the players that are still here," opined a fourth.