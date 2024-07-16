Highlights Everton target Arthur Melo is open to completing a switch to Goodison Park as he remains adamant that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is seeking a replacement for Amadou Onana as the Belgian is on the brink of joining domestic rivals Aston Villa.

Juventus have given Everton and other admirers an opportunity to pounce due to being desperate to get Arthur off their books.

Everton have been given renewed optimism over whether they will be able to lure Arthur Melo to Goodison Park as the Juventus star is keen to seal a move to the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut next month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Toffees are on course to secure a significant windfall in the coming days as Amadou Onana is on the verge of joining Aston Villa for £50million, and boss Sean Dyche is desperate to source a replacement before the new Premier League campaign gets underway with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Iliman Ndiaye became Everton's latest signing when he completed a £16.9million switch from Marseille earlier this month, but director of football Kevin Thelwell is looking to oversee negotiations for further fresh faces to ensure the final season at Goodison Park is memorable for all the right reasons.

Toffees Ready to Make Speedy Call on Potential Arthur Deal

Brazil international eager to seal Premier League return

Everton are poised to make a quick decision on whether to engage in serious contact over a deal for Arthur, according to GMS sources, after it has become clear that he has no future at Juventus despite Thiago Motta heading into the Allianz Stadium dugout since his Fiorentina loan spell came to an end.

The defensive midfielder, who made 48 appearances for his current employers' Serie A rivals during the 2023/24 campaign, is facing an uncertain future after being warned by the Bianconeri's hierarchy that he needs to find a fresh challenge as he will not secure regular game time in Turin.

GMS sources have been informed that Everton are showing interest in Arthur in the aftermath of entering the market for an Onana replacement, and he is very interested in the prospect of returning to the Premier League with the Toffees after having a short spell with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Arthur Melo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his entire career compared to Amadou Onana Arthur Melo Amadou Onana Pass completion percentage 91.7 82.4 Percentage of shots on target 42.6 24.7 Ball recoveries 6.80 6.31 Shot-creating actions 2.33 1.92 Key passes 1.10 0.76 Statistics correct as of 16/07/2024

The 27-year-old proved to be a flop at Anfield, with him being limited to just 13 minutes of action over the course of a season-long loan due to a long-term injury forcing him onto the sidelines and allowing other members of the squad to overtake him in the pecking order, but he could be handed a fresh opportunity to reignite his career.

Although Dyche will have taken the underwhelming spell at Liverpool into consideration, GMS sources based in Brazil have learned that Arthur is adamant that he has unfinished business in the Premier League as he was unable to show his best form or perform at a consistently high level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arthur Melo made seven tackles during Fiorentina's 3-0 win over Salernitana in December, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Serie A outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Arthur Offered to Dyche and Premier League Rivals

Merseyside outfit could enter straightforward negotiations

GMS sources have been told that Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign Arthur as Juventus are desperate to get him off their books, and it would be a straightforward deal if they decide to go through with it as they would not be forced to fork out a lucrative fee for his services.

Liverpool opted against taking advantage of an option to buy the 22-cap Brazil international when his loan came to an end, resulting in his current employers missing out on more than £32million, but the Toffees are mulling over whether to hand him the chance to excel for the Reds' rivals.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will pounce, but GMS sources understand that Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of at least two other Premier League clubs who have had Arthur put in front of them, while interested parties across Europe have also been made aware of his availability.

GMS sources recently revealed that Dyche could have a fight on his hands to keep striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on board, with West Ham United becoming the latest admirer to consider making an offer, but the former Burnley chief is still prioritising the addition of a new defensive midfielder amid uncertainty over the England international's future.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored